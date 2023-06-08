Blind Esports wins Villager BGMI Domin8r Series 2023

Blind Esports won the Villager BGMI Domin8r Series 2023, receiving a sum of ₹3,00,000 in prize money. This lineup displayed superior gameplay in the Grand Finals, scoring almost twice as much as the second-place team and impressing everyone with their precise moves. Along with securing a hat-trick Chicken Dinner, they garnered a total of 161 points from their 12 games.

Their star athlete, Manya, was the event's MVP, with 33 eliminations at an average of 2.75 kills per game. He was instrumental in his team's dominance in this BGMI competition. His team members, Nakul and Rony, obtained 24 kills. After the game’s comeback, Blind has started their journey in its esports scene in a grand way.

BGMI Domin8r Series 2023 Grand Finals results

Team Soul ranked third in Domin8r Series (Image via Village Esports)

Team VST, a newly formed team by former Skylightz Gaming IGL SaumRaj, came second with 87 points and two Chicken Dinners. They upped their game on Day 2 and eventually ended their campaign by taking a podium spot. Villager Esports awarded them the runner-up prize of ₹1,50,000.

Overall standings of Domin8r Finals (Image via Village Esports)

Team Soul also collected 87 points but finished third on the overall chart, as they had one less Chicken Dinner than Team VST. Led by Omega, this fan-favorite lineup showed their uniform gameplay throughout the Grand Finals and received a cash prize of ₹1,00,000.

Interestingly, Team Avii, too, gained 87 points in the Finals but failed to obtain a Chicken Dinner. On the other hand, Velocity Gaming — who recently revealed their new BGMI squad — came fifth with 82 points. Both lineups were awarded ₹50,000 each.

BGMI Domin8r prize pool distribution

Here is the prize pool distribution:

Blind Esports - ₹3,00,000 Team VST - ₹1,50,000 Team Soul - ₹1,00,000 Team Avii - ₹50,000 Velocity Gaming - ₹50,000 Manya (Blind) - ₹50,000

Team MAVI held the sixth spot with 78 points and 52 kills. Orangutan Gaming, the league topper, couldn’t replicate the phenomenal run from that stage and ended the event in seventh place with 74 points.

OR and GodLike Esports, India’s two popular organizations, didn't have an amazing event. They came ninth and tenth with 57 points each. Hyderabad Hydras, Revenant Esports, and Marcos had a worse showing, however. They found themselves in the 14th, 15th, and 16th spots, respectively.

The BGMI Domin8r Series was a four-day event organized by Villager Esports. It had two phases. Its Group Stage consisted of 24 teams, followed by the Grand Finals. It ran from June 5 to 8, boasting ₹7,00,000 in prize pool money.

