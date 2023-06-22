Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 League Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

After a thriller Day 2, Gods Reign has remained in the top position with 68 points in the League Stage of the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup. Team Soul and Blind Esports, with 67 points each, have jumped to second and third places, respectively. 7SEA Esports held the fourth spot with 60 points. GodLike Esports has also done impressive today, reaching the sixth spot with 45 points.

While Genxfm, who was second yesterday, had a poor day as they gained only five points in their two matches on Thursday. After getting a fabulous Chicken Dinner today, 8Bit occupied the eighth position with 43 points. Team Xspark took the 26th spot with 19 points. Team Tamilas’s struggle continued on Day 2, obtaining only six points in their six matches.

BGMI Champions Cup League Day 2 highlights

BMCC League standings after Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

After their poor performance on the opening day, Blind Esports made a nice comeback by winning the day's first battle. Spower set up an impressive performance and helped his team win a 10-kill Chicken Dinner. Team VST, led by Saumraj, claimed 13 points, while Team Enigma Forever, led by Owais, gained 11 points.

GodLike Esports, playing strategically, conquered the second game with nine important eliminations thanks to Zgod and Shadow’s performance. Blind Esports had another awesome match. They captured 12 points, including eight kills. 7SEA Esports, who competed amazingly yesterday, obtained 10 points.

Big Brother Esports, with nine frags, emerged victorious in the third encounter held between Group C and D in Miramar. After IGL MAVI put up a masterclass, Global Esports racked up 15 points, including nine kills.

8Bit clinched the fourth match with 12 eliminations after outclassing Gods Reign in the end zone. Their BGMI athlete Juicy took the MVP with five kills. OR Esports and Team AVI scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. GodLike Esports took only three points in this encounter.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming On Day 2 of Rooter x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League Stage

Get set for a thrilling showdown and witness who emerges victorious at end of the day!

Schedule



Action resumes TODAY 1 PM IST

Watch LIVE on



#BMCC #BGMI #nodwingaming The battlefield awaits!On Day 2 of Rooter x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League StageGet set for a thrilling showdown and witness who emergesvictorious at end of the day!ScheduleAction resumes TODAY 1 PM ISTWatch LIVE on @RooterSports The battlefield awaits!🙌On Day 2 of Rooter x NODWIN BGMI Champions Cup League Stage🏆🔥Get set for a thrilling showdown and witness who emerges ✌️victorious at end of the day!❤️➡️Schedule➡️🎬Action resumes TODAY 1 PM ISTWatch LIVE on @RooterSports#BMCC #BGMI #nodwingaming https://t.co/xoft5BeXIs

The fifth game, held in Miramar between Group A and B, was fully dominated by Soul Esports. They amassed a total of 25 points, including 15 finishes there. Goblin and Akshat picked up six and three kills, respectively. Revenant, led by BGMI star Sensei, added 12 points to their table.

Blind Esports claimed their second victory of the day in the sixth match with 12 finishes. Gujarat Tigers and Team Soul obtained 16 and 12 points, respectively, in their last game of Day 2.

Poll : 0 votes