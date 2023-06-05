Global Esports announces the addition of BGMI star Mavi 

Popular esports organization Global Esports officially announced the addition of BGMI star, Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh to their Battlegrounds Mobile India esports lineup on 5 June 2023. The organization made the announcement through a YouTube video on their official channel. With Mavi joining their team, Global Esports will be expecting some noteworthy accomplishments in upcoming tournaments.

In the announcement video, Mavi was seen saying (translated from Hindi):

"In the past I made osome wrong decisions, and awful things happened to me. Things that I cannot share with you guys. I will share the stories someday in the future. But I have noted everyone's name and kept them in my mind. Now that the game is back, I too have returned to dominate."

Mavi's announcement showcased the star driving a tractor in the fields and rescuing his brother from bullies. Since the video featured a unique concept, it has generated a lot of buzz among BGMI lovers and esports enthusiasts in the gaming community.

BGMI pro joins Global esports months after parting ways with Team X Spark

Mavi is one of the most sought-after IGLs in the Battlegrounds Mobile India professional esports circuit. "The Man with the Golden Hand" showcased his ability when he led Orange Rock Esports to a runners-up finish in PMWL Season 0: East in 2020.

He also led Team X Spark to victory in multiple tournaments after the introduction of BGMI. However, the suspension of the game saw the team disbanding, making Mavi a free agent. He then worked as a content creator for S8UL.

The title's unban saw Mavi playing the Launch Party and confirming his joining an organization. However, it took a few days for Global Esports to announce the superstar's inclusion.

For those unaware, a few weeks ago, Global Esports released their successful BGMI esports lineup (consisting of Manya, Nakul, Rony, Joker, and AJ), shocking everyone in the Indian gaming community. Since then, there have been several rumors about the organization roping in different players.

Mavi's announcement confirms that Global Esports now has a formidable IGL representing them. However, it remains to be seen which players are enlisted to bolster Mavi's plans of dominating esports tournaments and scrims.

