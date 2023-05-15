"Hold on to your seat": Global Esports' founder Rushindra Sinha urges fans to wait for massive BGMI news

A few hours ago, the founder of Global Esports, Dr Rushindra "Rushy" Sinha, took to his Twitter handle to share news about BGMI's unban through a tweet. Rushindra's tweet was about him learning "the biggest news about BGMI's return." He mentioned that the news was shocking and was of a nature that he did not expect.

However, he refrained from sharing much information, citing that it was confidential. He urged Battlegrounds Mobile India players and esports enthusiasts to "just hold on to your seat."

He even commented and stressed that he was not farming and the tweet was real. As Global Esports's founder, Rushindra Sinha is followed by millions in the Indian gaming community. Hence, it is no surprise his recent tweet garnered significant attention from players of the suspended BR title.

Players have mixed reactions on Rushindra Sinha's recent tweet regarding BGMI unban

Many fans believed Rushindra and seemed optimistic about the game's return, for which they had eagerly waited for months.

The founder and CEO of Upthurst Esports, Kartik Sabherwal, stated that Rushindra isn't one to spread false news; hence, his recent tweet might be authentic.

However, others disagreed with Rushindra and commented on his post, accusing him of farming. Some even posted memes to share their disagreement.

A few others took a completely different stance and urged Rushindra to stop giving them false hopes as they get disheartened when the rumors turn out to be fake.

With the tweet already creating hype about BGMI's return to the Indian mobile gaming market, it remains to be seen when the owner of Global Esports will disclose more about the matter.

Rushindra Sinha's tweet ushers hopes in hearts of BGMI lovers

In the last few days, several popular Battlegrounds Mobile India personalities like Scout, Mazy, Spero, and Kronten have taken to their social media platforms urging esports players to try out new games available in the market.

However, Rushindra's cryptic tweet has lifted the hopes of many gamers and lovers of the title who have given up on the game's possible return. It is worth waiting to see if Krafton can eventually bring the BR title back.

