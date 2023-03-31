Global Esports' cryptic tweets hint at collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar

On March 31, popular BGMI and Valorant esports organization Global Esports posted a rather cryptic tweet on their official Twitter handle. Although there were no relevant captions, the tweet contained an image of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Shortly after, the co-owner of the well-known organization, Rushindra "Rushy" Sinha, took to his own Twitter handle to post yet another cryptic tweet that could most likely be related to the image of Sachin Tendulkar. In his tweet, he only mentioned a particular time:

"6:30 pm today."

To add even more weight to this rumor, popular Valorant pro SKRossi announced that he wouldn't be taking part in GE's game against DRX in the VCT Pacific tournament.

In his tweet, he mentioned that the reason for him opting out of the game would be disclosed later this evening. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting off today and rumors already suggesting that the maestro himself will be entering the field of esports, the latest tweets have generated plenty of excitement amongst fans and community members.

A few recent tweets from Global Esports officials and players leave fans divided in their opinions

Several esports personalities and fans have taken to the comments section of Global Esports' latest tweet to congratulate the organization and express their excitement.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern

Congratulations for this achievement in advance. @GlobalEsportsIn Rumours feeling true now.Congratulations for this achievement in advance. @GlobalEsportsIn Rumours feeling true now.Congratulations for this achievement in advance.

Ashborn @PandaShubhrojit @GlobalEsportsIn I did hear leaks that sachin tendulkar is stepping into esports but i thought that he is getting his own org to think he is the new french fries player OMG this is newzzz @GlobalEsportsIn I did hear leaks that sachin tendulkar is stepping into esports but i thought that he is getting his own org to think he is the new french fries player OMG this is newzzz

At the same time, many fans found the tweet from the organization amusing and expressed their own opinions in the comments section with the help of hilarious GIFs and words.

Utkarsh @UtkarshFBH @GlobalEsportsIn Nahh bro too much hype they are just farming at this point @GlobalEsportsIn Nahh bro too much hype they are just farming at this point

For those unaware, Global Esports has been in the news a lot as of late. On March 29, the esports organization took to their official Instagram handle to announce the release of their BGMI and New State Mobile rosters.

In the same post, GE mentioned that they would return to the mobile esports scene once Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a comeback to the Indian digital market.

However, much to the surprise of fans and gamers across the country, the organization then tweeted a GIF on their official Twitter handle stating that an announcement video would be released shortly. As the GIF showed a contract being signed, fans were left buzzing with excitement.

As of now, it remains unknown if Tendulkar will collaborate with Global Esports or if the tweets were made for the sake of fun and publicity. Despite the collaboration, it remains to be seen if Arjun Tendulkar will also involve himself in the event as he's known to be an esports enthusiast as well as a fan of BGMI and Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes