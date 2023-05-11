"I know BGMI is an emotion, but that won't make your ends meet": Mazy urges players to try out new games

On May 10, 2023, prominent BGMI esports caster Zishan "Mazy" Alam uploaded an Instagram story in which he expressed his opinion about the reluctance of Battlegrounds Mobile India players to shift to other titles despite there being no surety of the game's return.

Mazy was shocked that players and fans still appeared attached to the title. According to him, the PUBG Mobile tournaments in 2019-20, with a smaller prize pool, had more attraction than the ongoing ones.

Mazy's exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"It's going to be one year that the game is gone. No one knows whether it will really make a comeback or not. However, neither players nor the audience is ready to shift to another title. Back in 2019-2020, a PUBG Mobile event worth 50k INR was massive, but nowadays, every game has a prizepool of at least 2 lakhs."

He then mentioned how other games like New State Mobile and Road to Valor: Empires have their events lined up. He also stated how despite Battlegrounds Mobile India being an emotion to Indian players, it doesn't have a great future. Hence, gamers should look out for other ways to make ends meet.

Mazy also wrote (translated from Hindi):

"I Know BGMI is an emotion, but that won't make your ends meet. You have to do something at least until the game makes its official comeback. "

Spero agrees with Mazy asking BGMI players to try out new games

Prominent caster Piyush "Spero" Bathla also uploaded an Instagram story that seconded Mazy's words. He talked about how it is time for Battlegrounds Mobile India players to shift to a different game.

Spero urgers players to shift to BGMI alternatives (Image via Instagram/sperocasts)

Spero wrote:

"Seems like no one wants to work hard and grind. It is because living in hope is easy, but working hard from the start is not."

He added (translated from Hindi):

"I have been saying this for a long time now. People have been waiting for the past year, but to no avail. A lot of New State Mobile events are lined up and BGMI players should get serious about their life and stop living in hope. You can easily shift back when the game returns."

It has been over nine months since BGMI was delisted from the digital storefronts of Apple and Google. Since then, several popular personalities (including Mazy and Spero) have hinted at the game's return. However, their current stories indirectly indicate that the BR title might take a while to return to the Indian gaming market.

