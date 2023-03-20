"There's a lot of positivity in the financial circuit that the game is returning soon": Spero hints at BGMI unban

In a YouTube reaction livestream on March 16, 2023, popular Battlegrounds Mobile India caster/presenter Piyush "Spero" Bathla spoke about the possibility of BGMI's comeback to the digital storefronts of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the near future.

Responding to a subscriber, Spero stated that there is currently no official announcement regarding the exact return date of Battlegrounds Mobile India to the Indian gaming market. However, he assured viewers that the higher-level officials at Krafton were working diligently to bring the game back as soon as possible.

Spero also mentioned that there was a sense of optimism among those involved in the financial circuit regarding the game's return. Despite the lack of concrete information, there is a feeling that the game's comeback is imminent, and many are eagerly anticipating its return.

Timestamp: 4:37

The caster's exact words were:

"I am telling you the truth. No one knows exactly when the game will return. However, everyone knows that great progress has been made at the higher level. There's a lot of positivity in the financial circuit that the game is returning soon."

Considering Spero is an official caster and has connections in Krafton India, his latest statements on the possibility of Battlegrounds Mobile India's return have led to a great deal of excitement among fans and lovers of the BR title.

Spero provides sad news for Free Fire lovers amidst BGMI unban rumors

In the same livestream, Spero told a viewer that he had no knowledge of whether Free Fire's items would be incorporated into Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, he made it clear that Free Fire would not be making a comeback in the Indian market anytime soon, as Garena has not put in much effort to restore it for Indian gamers.

His exact statements were:

"I don't know whether Free Fire's items will be added to BGMI or not. However, I know that Free Fire is not coming back as the developers are not trying to get it back in the Indian market. That's what I feel."

Despite Spero's optimism about Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback, the title remains suspended in the country.

Mobile players and gaming enthusiasts across the country have been eagerly waiting for BGMI to make its way back to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, for now, there has been no official confirmation from Krafton's end regarding a potential unban.

