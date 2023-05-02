"I went home to celebrate Eid and had no practice": BGMI pro Hector cites reasons for not participating in the New State Mobile official event

On May 1, 2023, Team SouL's BGMI esports player Sohail "Hector" Shaikh held a POV livestream of the title's ongoing scrims. During the YouTube broadcast, he cited reasons for not participating in the recently concluded New State Mobile official tournament.

Hector stated that he did not have any issues or concerns about competing in the New State Mobile tournament, but he had to miss out on it as he went home to celebrate Eid with his family. He also mentioned that Sensei asked him to form Team Grind and play together, but he declined the offer since he had not practiced enough.

Timestamp: 9:22

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"I didn't have any problem playing the New State Mobile official tournament. It's just that I went home to celebrate Eid and had no practice, and that is why I could not play. Sensei had told me to make Team Grind and play together, but I told him how playing without practice will negatively impact the performance of his team as well as mine."

Since Hector and Sensei are experienced Battlegrounds Mobile India esports players and have huge fan followings in the BGMI gaming community, the former's remarks have caused quite a stir among fans.

BGMI star Hector trusted Sensei to win the New State Mobile official tournament

Hector also stated that his refusal to form a team prompted Sensei to ask Hector to play with him directly in the Grand Finals of the New State Mobile tournament. However, the BGMI star refused this offer as well, stating that he wasn't going to play in the Grand Finals without practice and without featuring in the Semi Finals.

Hector also mentioned that he trusted Sensei to find a suitable replacement. The team emerged as the eventual champions, much to the delight of Revenant Esports fans across the country.

Hector also added (translated from Hindi):

"He then asked me to directly play the Grand Finals of the event. However, I refused the offer saying that I am not someone who plays in the Grand Finals without practicing or featuring in the Semi Finals. I told him to get a good player and put my faith in him. Now you guys can see how putting trust in him worked, and he won the event."

Later on in the same livestream, Hector replied to a fan who asked about the possibility of him leaving BGMI side Team SouL and joining an international team in the future. Hector dismissed the idea and said that the question was just being asked to create buzz.

Poll : 0 votes