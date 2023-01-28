Create

PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale Day 1: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

PUBG New State Grand Finale commences on January 28 at 5 pm IST (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The PUBG New State Pro Series has reached its last stage, the Grand Finale, which kicks off today, on January 28. The two-day contest will be played at the same venue where the Challenger Finale was held. The 16 finalists will fight in a total of 12 matches over two days for a hefty prize pool.

The champion will take ₹21 lakhs in prize money, while the first and second runner-ups will grab a cash prize of ₹16 lakhs and ₹12 lakhs, respectively. The top player (MVP) will be awarded ₹3.27 lakhs. Previously, eight teams were eliminated from the competition during the Challenger Finale of the event. Each of those squads went home with ₹80,000.

PUBG New State Grand Finale Pro Series Day 1 schedule

The live broadcast of the Grand Finale will start at 5 pm IST on the official channels of Nodwin Gaming and ESL India in Hindi. The matches on the opening day will be played in the following order:

  • Match 1 - Erangel
  • Match 2 - Troi
  • Match 3 - Erangel
  • Match 4 - Troi
  • Match 5 - Erangel
  • Match 6 - Troi
Teams competing in the Grand Finale of the PUBG: New State Mobile Pro Series:

  1. Team S8UL
  2. Wanted Gaming
  3. Big Brother Esports
  4. Team Insane
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Deadrow
  7. Team GodLike
  8. Global Esports
  9. Team XO
  10. Team Tamilas
  11. NexGen
  12. Chemin Esports
  13. Hyderabad Hydras
  14. Skylightz Gaming
  15. Team XSpark
  16. Team ESN

S8UL, who was the top team in the Challenger Finale, is expected to be a strong contender in the Grand Finale of the event. The team appears to be in good form, and the players are ready to take on the competition.

GodLike Esports and Team XO will also be the squads to look out for, given their experience and recent runs in multiple events. Although the teams finished seventh and ninth in the Challenger Finale, their previous experience on the big stage cannot be ignored.

Wanted Gaming and Big Brother Esports (who secured second and third spots, respectively) will also be aiming for podium finishes in the Grand Finale. Both teams will be capitalizing on the momentum they have gained, heading into the Grand Finale with a powerful drive to succeed.

Among the other squads, Team NextGen will be the dark horses going into the PUBG New State Grand Finale. Although they came 11th in the Challenger Finale, their recent performance has been commendable, which has led to the roster being acquired by OR Esports. The PUBG team will be looking to strike back in the final leg of the tournament. Team XSpark, who barely qualified after securing the 15th spot, will be hoping to improve their performance going forward.

