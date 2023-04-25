"It was hard at first, but yes, I got used to Pokemon UNITE pretty quickly": Raunak "MrCrowley" Sen shares his experience shifting to a new game

Pokemon UNITE has been making waves in the Indian esports scene, quickly surpassing other popular mobile games in terms of popularity. One prominent player in this scene is MrCrowley, a well-known figure in the Indian gaming community who previously dominated in games such as DOTA 2 and CS:GO.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports, MrCrowley talked about his experience of switching to Pokemon UNITE and his expectations from upcoming mobile games.

Renowned Pokemon UNITE pro provides a hint at Revenant Esports' upcoming projects

Q. With the E-Gaming Unplugged series airing live, can you state more about the show?

MrCrowley: I never imagined that I’d be the feature of a show on an OTT platform, but here we are with esports’ growth. The E-Gaming Unplugged series, as the name suggests, offers a look at the lives of the players when we aren’t plugged in.

It's a great opportunity to put our stories out there for people who don't know us or don't know anything about esports in general.

Q. Revenant Esports has been expanding in various sectors of esports. As a part of the organization, can you give us some hints about RNT's upcoming projects?

MrCrowley: I am an esports player, so I mostly focus on getting better at Pokemon UNITE, and I am not really aware of upcoming projects. All I know is that Revenant Esports will be coming up with a new and exciting content IP soon, so stay tuned for that.

Q. India recently won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in DOTA 2. How much has this changed the dynamics of esports in the country, according to you?

MrCrowley: It's one of the biggest accolades the DOTA boys have achieved. In terms of the Dota scene in India, it hasn’t changed much. But yes, the media attention that it grabbed helped people discover what esports is and also informed existing players that esports exists in forms other than for mainstream titles like BGMI.

Q. You have won multiple championships as a DOTA 2 player. Can you tell us more about your journey?

MrCrowley: I mean, it was fun while it lasted. To be honest, I don't think a team has been as dominant as we were during the DOTA days. I don’t think we dropped a tournament/game for three to four years [laughs], and we played against some big names on stage too, like Team Secret, Fnatic, Mineski, and more, who were the titans of international DOTA 2 at the time. The tournaments were lit.

Q. Now that you have switched to Pokemon UNITE. How have you adapted to your new role of becoming a mobile esports athlete?

MrCrowley: I was playing Wildrift for about a year before and tried playing for some international teams as well. The pandemic and lockdown had other plans though. It was hard at first, but yes, I got used to Pokemon UNITE pretty quickly, I would say.

Q. With the growth of esports and gaming in India, mobile games have seen a huge rise in player base, and you have seen it all. What are your expectations from gaming and esports in the next few years?

MrCrowley: I mean, it's already booming, it's only gonna go upwards from here! Mobile gaming has always had a huge audience. People who are still wondering whether esports is a thing or not, kindly wake up! I am waiting for some big stadium-ish events.

Q. You represented India at the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League. How was your experience playing the tournament?

MrCrowley: Personally, the experience at Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League was very normal. The results weren't what I was hoping for, but yeah, back on the drawing board and on to the next tournament.

Q. With many games lined up for release in the upcoming months. Is there a game that you are looking forward to getting your hands on?

MrCrowley: Nah, not really. I'm a psycho that way because I only play one game. I don’t know if there's some MOBA game coming up but I'll probably try it out. Valorant Mobile, if it ever comes to India, should be interesting.

Q. As a Pokemon UNITE player, you have already established a large following. Any suggestions for fans who aspire to be like you?

MrCrowley: I see a lot of players in esports like starting from scratch and expecting a lot of money rather than grinding and competing. Figure out which one you are, and you'll get the answer automatically. Cheers!

