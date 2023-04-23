5 best Pokemon to use in Pokemon Unite Season 11

Pokemon Unite Season 11 went live on April 19, 2023, featuring various rank rewards. The developers recently released two new Pokemon licenses, changing the overall meta-strategy. The latest additions are Lapras, released on April 13, and Goodra, released on March 16, 2023. To climb the ranks and earn rewards, players must form a team from the best available licenses in the game.

Each monster has unique roles like All-Rounders, Attackers, Supporters, Defenders, and Speedsters. With the start of a new season, players have recently seen some changes with these in the meta affecting the power rankings. That said, this article comprehensively lists the best Pocket Monsters to use in Pokemon Unite Season 11.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Lapras, along with four of the best fighters to use in Pokemon Unite Season 11

1) Lapras

Lapras is a newly released ranged defender in Pokemon Unite that can stay in battle longer and inflict significant damage on opponents. With the defensive move Bubble Beam, the beast creates a shield that reduces any incoming damage, and Boosted Attacks can significantly heal Lapras. It also has Pokemon Unite Moves like Perish Song and Water Pulse that generate substantial area damage the longer it stays in a battle.

Since the monster is a close-range specialist, it is vulnerable to debuffs and disables. Ranged and highly mobile fighters threaten Lapras due to its low mobility. However, the upgrades make it strong as the game progresses. In the later stages, the monster becomes a real threat. Top and Bottom Lane are the best places to use this newly added fighter.

2) Greninja

Greninja is an effective ranged attacker that can stealth attack using Smokescreen and Surf. The move Smokescreen allows it to sneak up on enemies and knock them out instantly using Surf. This Pokemon Unite strategy is optimal for Jungle Lane, granting it an early advantage in the fight.

The best moveset of this fighter is the combination of Double Team and Water Shuriken. While Double Team creates copies of Greninja and confuses the opponent, using Water Shuriken inflicts significant damage.

The Pokemon Unite Move Water Shuriken helps Greninja stay in battle longer, generating additional healing ability with each hit. However, the fragile nature of Greninja requires an early-game effort to reach its full potential.

3) Sableye

The very first supporter with an attacking stat, Sableye, can wreak substantial damage using aggressive Held Items. It is a unique support that turns invisible using its passive ability; Prankster. This ability grants new opportunities to help the team and create strategies for stealth attacks.

Sableye does not have moves that heal and generate shields, but they provide Vision, stun the opponent, and slow its movements. Additionally, this fighter can inflict chaos in battles and is best suited for the Top and Bottom lane in Pokemon Unite.

4) Urshifu

Urshifu's an all-rounder that excels in most fights by utilizing combos that inflict absolute damage. Whether it is the Single Strike Style or Rapid Strike Style variant, this all-rounder can overpower any opponent in the battle and performs best in Jungle Lane. Single Strike Style Urshifu can deal massive area damage with Wicked Blow, but proper preparation is necessary.

Speaking of Rapid Strike Style Urshifu, Boosted Attacks cause its move cooldowns to be reduced, which enables it to execute a continuous sequence of combos quickly, albeit with less damage. But Urshifu's Pokemon Unite Move pool is limited to either Wicked Blow or Surging Strikes, which can restrict experimentation and hinder its full potential due to its two-style gameplay.

5) Goodra

Goodra is a Pokemon Unite defender who excels in prolonged fights and soaking hits as a tank for the team. This frontliner can survive for a long time in battle while weakening its opponent using Muddy Water. Goodra can also heal itself with Dragon Pulse while inflicting burst damage on the opponent.

The Gooey Dragon can perform Boosted Attack and slow the opponent's movement using Acid Spray or Power Whip. Best suited for the Top and Bottom lanes, this melee attacker has to reach level 8 to unlock its second primary move. The slow scaling of Goodra limits its performance in early games.

