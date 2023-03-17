"Valorant Mobile will take some time": Reckons Rushindra Sinha, Global Esports' CEO, on the game's potential release date

Valorant Mobile has been a topic of discussion for many ever since Riot Games announced that the game is under development. Many mobile gamers who are fans of Valorant hope for the multiplayer shooter's Android/iOS (or iPadOS) counterpart to become a reality soon.

However, Global Esports CEO and owner Rushindra Sinha's recent comments on the release date of Valorant's mobile game variant suggest another story.

In a short clip from Sinha's live stream from February, he is seen sharing his opinion and an "exclusive" leak about the potential launch of Valorant's mobile game version:

"I am gonna say it once and once only. I am not going to repeat it. This is exclusive leak of Valorant Mobile, happening right here, right now. This is coming straight from 'Riot'...Okay? Straight from Riot. Valorant Mobile will take some time; don't expect it this year... next year, maybe? But, as of right now, Valorant Mobile will take time."

Rushindra Sinha further added, explaining the reason and hinting at a rumored open beta testing phase:

"Their (developers') primary focus is Valorant PC; mobile game will arrive. It is in development. It's come a long way. It's going well. It may not be ready for release this year. Next year chances are a lot higher. There's a possibility there might be an open beta test this year, but don't expect the release. If it's going happen, it will happen next year."

For those unaware, Global Esports is a well-known and reputed organization known for participating in multiple competitive tournaments for titles like Valorant, Battlegrounds Mobile India, New State Mobile, CS:GO, Overwatch, and many more.

Riot Games confirmed Valorant Mobile's development in June 2021

In June 2021, Riot Games, the studio behind the famous Valorant, confirmed that a mobile game alternative for their popular 5v5 multiplayer tactical shooter is in the works. However, the developer and publisher of Valorant did not reveal any specific date for the game's launch.

As of this writing, little to no information about the mobile game version of Valorant is known. However, one can still speculate that the smartphone/tablet version will try to replicate almost all the primary features of its PC counterpart, as seen in titles like PUBG Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile.

Valorant fans can see the FPS settings with graphics optimized for smartphones and the arrival of equally astonishing skins, agents, and weaponry.

