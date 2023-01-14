"People call me a pessimist": Global Esports' Founder and CEO Dr. Rushindra Sinha on BGMI's return

On January 13, Dr. Rushindra Sinha, Founder and CEO of Global Esports, addressed questions about BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) unban, after he was asked about the game's potential return during a livestream. Sinha said:

"As you guys know, it (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is not returning before March or April, and we will see whether it returns after the same."

He further talked about how instead of PUBG Mobile, New State Mobile made its way to the Indian market:

"I have said this before, and I will say it again: people call me a pessimist, but we saw it with PUBG Mobile. When it got banned, everyone said it would return soon, but it never came back. Instead, BGMI got launched. Great!"

For those unaware, Rushindra Sinha was referring to PUBG Mobile, which got banned in the second half of 2020 and hasn't returned to the Indian server yet. Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched as a like-to-like replacement for PUBG Mobile in July 2021.

Rushindra Sinha asks his followers to focus on New State Mobile until BGMI gets unbanned

Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban has bothered many fans in the past five months, as the Indian PUBG Mobile variant has been blocked in India since July 28, 2022. Fans have come across various unban dates in the past few months, but none of the leaks have proven genuine.

After telling his followers that Battlegrounds Mobile India might not get unbanned before March or April, Global Esports' Founder and CEO also asked his fans to focus on grinding hard in New State Mobile. Here's what Sinha said:

"Now that BGMI is banned, everyone is again speculating that it might make a comeback soon, but it has not returned to date. New State is here, its LAN events are getting organized, and the game is doing well. I suggest that unless BGMI (Krafton) reveals anything regarding its return, you should focus on New State. That's all I am going to say."

He further added:

"Trust me. I want Battlegrounds Mobile India to come back more than anyone else. Remember, a week before BGMI got banned, it was us (Global Esports) who won BGMS (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and the Hyundai car on Star Sports in front of 200 million people."

Both Battlegrounds Mobile India and New State Mobile are backed by Krafton and offer similar gameplay. After the Indian PUBG Mobile variant got suspended, many switched to the latter.

Moreover, multiple New State Mobile tournaments have also taken place in the past few months, with organizations/squads like GodLike Esports, Team SouL, and Global Esports having announced their respective rosters.

