On April 27, 2023, Team SouL's BGMI esports coach Amit "Amit" Dubey organized a POV livestream of the title's ongoing scrims. During the YouTube broadcast, he replied to a subscriber who was asking about the possibility of Hector leading Team SouL in Omega's absence. The coach mentioned that Hector has acquired all the qualities required to become a good IGL.

However, he was of the opinion that the current players in Team SouL (Goblin, Neyo, and Akshat) are not the ones who can play under Hector's leadership and will face problems while matching their game pace with Hector's. He feels this will ultimately bring about the team's downfall in Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments.

Timestamp: 2:00

Amit's exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"He can become an IGL as he has the required qualities. However, the players he needs to showcase his IGLing skills are not the ones we currently have in our lineup. Players with decent game sense can manage to play under Hector's leadership. Current players will have a problem matching their pace with Hector."

Considering that Amit and Hector are members of Team SouL, which has a gigantic fan following in the BGMI gaming community, it comes as no shock that the coach's latest remarks have gathered significant attention.

Amit doubtful of current Team SouL BGMI players replacing Omega as the IGL

Conflicting with his own words, Amit also mentioned how he doesn't think any player in the current lineup can become an IGL in BGMI esports. According to him, no player other than Omega can dominate the lobby with their leadership skills. He also stated that Team SouL will require a new IGL with the same mindset as Omega's, in case he decides to part ways with the side.

Here's what Amit said (translated from Hindi):

"I don't think there is any player in our team who can become an IGL in BGMI esports. No player in the current Team SouL lineup can match the level of IGLing required to dominate the lobby. If Omega decides to leave the team, then we will have to bring in a new new IGL of the same caliber."

Although Amit and millions of BGMI esports fans are optimistic about playing in the title's esports tournaments, the game remains suspended. It remains to be seen when Krafton can relist it on Apple and Google's digital storefronts.

