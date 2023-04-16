"The game will come for sure": ShadowOG hints at BGMI unban

On April 15, 2023, Orangutan Gaming's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports player Shubham "Driger" Quiriyal organized a livestream on his YouTube channel to play scrims. He was joined by renowned players like Arjun "ShadowOG" Mandhalkar and Ritesh "Fierce" Nawandar. The trio talked about the possibility of the game getting permanently banned.

ShadowOG pointed out that the Indian government has not yet confirmed Battlegrounds Mobile India's permanent ban. The star confidently asserted:

"The game will come for sure." (translated from Hindi)

ShadowOG, Fierce, and Driger are important figures in the BGMI gaming community, and their discussion has piqued fans' interest.

BGMI star dismisses rumors about the game getting permanently banned

ShadowOG referred to PUBG Mobile's ban in 2020 when gamers had no idea about the future. They only had the knowledge that the game would come back.

Timestamp: 0:10

He said (translated from Hindi):

"Who is saying that? There has been no confirmation from the government yet. Chill. The game will come for sure. Last time too we had no idea. We just knew that the game is returning."

ShadowOG added that if the game had to be permanently banned, its servers would have stopped working. He also talked about how everyone is confused about the title's exact date at the moment.

"If the game had to be permanently banned, the in-game servers would have stopped working... Now no one knows the exact date and that's why everyone is getting mad. Previously every day someone or the other used to mention a new unban date." (tranlsated from Hindi)

In response, Fierce and Driger stated that there were some indicators during the 2020 ban. A teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India was released, photoshoots were held, and an announcement was made. However, they also mentioned that there might be no photoshoots or trailers this time around. The game will either arrive directly or it will not come at all.

Driger also highlighted how people had sources in Krafton earlier who used to provide them with tentative dates. However, it is now all up to the government, and even Krafton officials don't seem to know when BGMI will return. Hence, no one is stating dates anymore.

With so much speculation surrounding BGMI's unban, it remains to be seen when Krafton finally manages to relist the game on the virtual storefronts of Apple and Google.

