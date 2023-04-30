"If you want to grow, create controversy with SouL or GodL": BGMI pro Aladin remarks how streamers can grow 

On April 29, 2023, 7Sea Esports' Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports player, Taha "Aladin" Khamkar, was doing a livestream of the ongoing scrims on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he spoke about how controversies help streamers grow in the Indian gaming community.

He mentioned that creating controversies with Team SouL and GodLike Esports can easily help a streamer grow. He even highlighted how someone can stream at the same time as the players of the said teams and indulge in drop fights with them to create controversy.

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"If you want to grow, create controversy with SouL or GodL. It's a simple strategy. Stream at the same time as they are streaming and land in their drop spot, fist or pan them, and slightly abuse them. It will create havoc amongst their viewers."

Considering that Team SouL and GodLike Esports have enormous fan followings in the BGMI gaming community, it is no surprise that Aladin's latest comments on them have garnered significant interest.

BGMI pro Aladin comments how streamers often target Team SouL and GodLike Esports to grow their channels

Continuing on the same matter, Aladin provided the example of GodLike Esports' Neyoo and mentioned that those who try to create controversy with him intentionally dive into the latter's drop locations and pan/fist him or his teammates. This leads to Neyoo's fans arriving at their livestream to give them hate, but increases their watching at the same time.

His exact statement was (translated from Hindi):

"For example, if you want to create controversy with Neyoo, you can forcefully drop into Hacienda or Georgopol City, fist or pan the team and abuse in the in-game All mic. This will lead to some of Neyoo's fans coming to your livestream to give you hate. However, it will increase your watching and help you grow."

He then went on to state how many BGMI streamers follow the same tactic of intentionally targeting Team SouL or GodLike Esports in scrims and tournaments to get noticed.

Aladin also added (translated from Hindi):

"You guys must have noticed that many people intentionally target SouL and GodL or speak badly about them so that they get noticed."

Although the BGMI community is heating up with repeated controversies, the game remains suspended in the country. It remains to be seen when Krafton will settle matters with MeitY to get the popular BR title relisted on Apple and Google's virtual storefronts.

Poll : 0 votes