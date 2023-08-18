BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams for Super Weekend 2, and more

The League Week 2 of the BGMS Season 2 has come to an end, with 12 teams seizing their spots in this event's Super Weekend 2. Velocity Gaming played supremely throughout this round, coming first with 107 points. Team Insane and Gladiators Esports, who had already qualified for the upcoming SW2, also did well. They occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

Marcos, Orangutan, and Enigma performed amazingly in their final game of the BGMS League Week 2 and came ninth, tenth, and eleventh, respectively. Lucknow Gaints, Medal, and Soul somehow booked a spot each for the Super Weekend 2.

GodLike Esports failed to capture a seat for the upcoming round as they finished Week 2 in 15th place with 59 points. Similarly, Revenant, True Rippers, and SPY also missed the second Super Weekend. It's worth mentioning that these four teams hadn't made it to the SW1 either.

Qualified teams for BGMS Super Weekend 2 from League Week 2

Blind, Insane, Gladiators, and Global Esports had already reached this upcoming stage after finishing the SW1 in the top four. Now, 12 teams from the League Week 2 will join them in the Super Weekend 2. Here are the sides in question:

Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Numen Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Entity Marcos Gaming Orangutan Enigma Gaming Lucknow Gaints Medal Team Soul

BGMS League Week 2 Day 4 results

Match 10 - Erangel

8Bit gained a 26-point victory in Day 4's first game, strengthening their rank on the overall table. Chemin Esports tried their hardest and obtained 18 points in this match.

Team Soul showcased their mettle in this crucial game, earning 17 important points. Gladiators Esports claimed 16 points despite playing with a three-man squad, while Team XSPARK got nine.

Match 11 - Sanhok

Robin-led Gods Reign emerged victorious with 23 points in the second game of the BGMS LW 2 Day 4. WSB Gaming amassed a total of 28 points, including 14 eliminations. Orangutan and Marcos Gaming collected 14 points each. Numen and Entity secured 12 and nine points, respectively. GodLike only got two points in this match.

Match 12 - Erangel

Enigma Gaming performed when they needed to the most, clinching this last game of the BGMS LW 2 with 10 kills. Orangutan and Medal Esports scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming and Numen grabbed 13 and 11 points. Team GodLike couldn’t find their footing and scored only one point. OR Esports collected seven points.