Team Soul reveals their BGMI roster for BGIS and BGMS 2023

Team Soul has unveiled their five-man BGMI lineup for upcoming tournaments, including the BGIS and the BGMS Season 2. The acclaimed Indian organization officially announced the induction of Neyo into their crew. However, he has played in the squad for the past few months, contributing substantially to the team’s performance.

During the ongoing S8UL Gaming Festivals, the firm disclosed the squad with no further changes other than the inclusion of Neyo. The roster will aim to earn respectable ranks in the two upcoming majors: BGIS 2023 and Master Series Season 2.

Team Soul's lineup for the BGMI 2023 season

Omega - Sahil Lakhar (Captain) AkshaT - Akshat Goel Goblin - Harsh Paudwal Hector - Sohail Shaikh Neyo - Naman Amit Dubey (Coach)

The squad recently played all three matches of the BGIS The Grind Round 1 and managed to occupy a place in the next round. They struggled in their first two matches, but Omega’s extraordinary performance in the last one helped them finish in the top eight of the overall standings.

They will now compete in Round 2 from August 3 to 13. This event will determine the best 64 teams progressing to the BGIS main event.

Team Soul has been invited to the Battlegrounds India Masters Series Season 2, starting on August 4. They achieved sixth place in its inaugural edition in 2022. After including Neyo, the club will focus on lifting its first major trophy this year.

After their dismal results in the inaugural Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, Team Soul bid goodbye to their BGMI squad on January 13, 2022, before recruiting two veteran players, Omega and Akshat, to form a new roster. Amit Dubey, a renowned PUBG PC athlete, joined the organization as a coach.

Prior to the 2022 Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series, they included two promising stars, Hector and Goblin, to complete their four-man squad. The four athletes proved themselves and lifted the Pro Series trophy. Goblin displayed his class and abilities throughout the competition.

Neyo and Goblin have previously played together for Team Insane and have a magnificent rapport. Neyo bagged the MVP title in the 2022 Skyesports BGMI Pro League despite Team Insane not finishing in the top five. Recently, the Omega-led Team Soul took the runner-up position in the Skyesports Champions Series 2023.