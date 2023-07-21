BGMI Masters Series 2023: Date, time, how to watch, total prize pool, and more

The Season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) will start on August 4, boasting a total of 24 Indian teams. Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports have officially announced the event on July 21 through their social media pages. The 22-day-long event has a colossal prize pool of ₹2,10,00,000 (over $250,000), making it the biggest BGMI competition ever.

Out of the total 24 participants, 14 teams have directly been invited to the BGMS S2. Meanwhile, the rest will be chosen from the Open Qualifier, where anyone from India can contest to earn their place in the main tournament. The names of the invited lineups will be officially revealed in the coming days.

How to watch BGMI Masters Series Season 2

At stake is a Massive INR 2,10,00,000 Prize Pool

You can watch the BGMS 2023 live on the Star Sports Network and Rooter at 9:30 PM. The grand contest will be broadcasted on Star Spots in English, Tamil, and Hindi languages. After the super hit of its inaugural edition in 2022, the organizers will look to make the event even bigger than before. The first season had generated more than 36 million viewers throughout the one-month-long competition.

The 2022 BGMS, held from June 24 to July 17, 2022, saw a total prize pool of ₹1,50,00,000. This year, the organizers have increased the prize money for its second iteration. The format, full schedule and prize pool distribution have not yet been made public.

Just 10 days after the completion of the inaugural edition, the Government of India blocked BGMI in the country. After almost a year, the game was re-released on May 29, 2023. Recently, Krafton, the publisher and developer of the title, announced BGIS 2023, the registration for which will occur from July 24 to August 2, 2023. This official event has also allocated a large prize pool of ₹2,00,00,000.

The first season of the BGMS was won by Global Esports. Manya, Rony, Joker, Nakul, and AJ were part of the organization in the competition. However, except AJ, the other four players now play for Blind Esports. Meanwhile, Global Esports has recently recruited a new squad, led by BGMI veteran MAVI.

GodLike Esports and Orangutan were the first and second runners-up, while Team Soul, led by Omega, registered sixth place there. GodL Jonathan and Soul Goblin both performed admirably in the inaugural edition. They will have an opportunity to regain their status in the upcoming contest.