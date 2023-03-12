"The fire still burns in me to want my team to dominate like a Top 5 team": BGMI coach Amit on his expectations from Team SouL

Team SouL's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coach and PUBG pro, Amit "Amit" Dubey, hosted a livestream on March 5, 2023. During the broadcast, he played Battlegrounds Mobile India and spoke about many topics related to Indian representation in international tournaments.

Amit said he has represented the country in multiple International esports tournaments in the last few years as a player and a coach. However, he faced an upset each time, therefore, he still wants his team to dominate like a team in the Top 5 would. He wants Team SouL's BGMI players to dominate the lobby in international tournaments as they do in Indian events.

His exact statement was:

"I have been on the international scene almost four or five times. However, every time, whether as a coach or a player, I have faced an upset. The fire still burns in me that wants my team to dominate like a Top 5 team. I want the four players from my team to perform brilliantly like they do on the Indian esports circuit. I think we lack that."

BGMI coach SouL Amit opens up about issues Team SouL faced in PMWI 2022

He said that Team SouL's players (Omega, Hector, Goblin, and Akshat) failed to adapt to the global playstyle as each had their own issues, which affected their matches.

Amit pointed out how a single player from Box Gaming could easily take on two players from his side.

His exact words were:

"Last time, the players could not adapt and they knew it themselves. Each of them was facing difficulties in adapting to the global playstyle. We were losing fights against Box in Pecado. One of them was eliminating two of ours, which is not normative for us."

Although Amit is optimistic about BGMI's return, it remains suspended in the Indian digital market. Gamers nationwide await the title to return to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is still unknown when the battle royale title will make its comeback.

Considering that Team SouL and Amit boast a massive fan following in the BGMI gaming community, it's no surprise that the coach's comments have garnered significant interest.

