Team XSpark and Enigma Gaming eliminated from BGIS 2023 The Grind

In a surprising development, Team XSpark and Enigma Gaming have been knocked out of the BGIS The Grind competition. Neither of the teams managed to advance beyond the second round, during which their group participated in six matches on August 10. Following these matches, the top eight teams from the Group 5 secured their qualification for the subsequent stage.

However, the eliminated teams will battle in the first stage of the BGIS main event. Team XSpark secured the 11th position, amassing a total of 36 points through 21 successful finishes. Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, claimed the 13th spot with 34 points.

Among the successful qualifiers for the subsequent round are Hyderabad Hydras, Team Mayhem, Revenge Esports, and War Mania Esports. It's noteworthy that the minimum points for progressing to the next round stand at 40 points.

Team XSpark and Enigma Gaming's performance in BGMI The Grind Round 2

Top 8 teams of Group 5 in The Grind Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Team XSpark was on a promising path during the first match, but a rotation mishap led to their elimination by War Mania Esports. In a parallel development, Enigma Gaming experienced an early departure from the match, managing to accumulate just three frag points.

In the subsequent round, Team XSpark exhibited an impressive display, clinching the second position and amassing nine frags. The standout performance was delivered by TX Aditya, who individually eliminated five enemies. However, Enigma Gaming faced a sixth-place elimination, achieving a mere two eliminations.

Bottom 8 squads of Group 5 (Image via BGMI)

Coming to the third game set on Sanhok, Team XSpark engaged in a skirmish with Elf Esports early in the match. Unfortunately, Elf Esports emerged victorious, attributed to an exceptional showing by Elf Gautam.

On the other hand, Enigma Gaming's progression was hindered as their players were gradually eliminated while transitioning to the zone, ending with only three points.

During the fourth game of The Grind Week 2, Day 1, Enigma Gaming adopted a cautious strategy, resulting in a second-place finish accompanied by a modest count of four frags. Conversely, Team XSpark encountered a drop clash and succumbed to elimination by GE Phoenix, mustering only a single elimination.

As the competition reached its nearing stages, both teams made concerted efforts to adopt an aggressive approach in the penultimate match. Nevertheless, their attempts fell short in accumulating significant placement points, leading to each securing just one placement point.

The final match of The Grind Week 2, Day 1, proved to be a disaster for both the teams as they couldn't build on anything and hence were eliminated early with minimal gains in frag points.