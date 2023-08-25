Mortal, Thug, Sid, and Amit react to Team Soul’s exit from BGMS 2023

Team Soul, one of India's most popular esports teams, has been knocked out of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 after a below-average outing in that event's Playoffs. Fans and several S8UL members have now reacted to the squad's shocking elimination. All 16 BGMS finalists have been determined, meaning eight teams were sent packing.

During the League Stage, Team Soul displayed mediocre gameplay, languishing in the 11th spot despite playing in both Super Weekends. This Omega-led squad played inconsistently throughout the three-week-long League.

However, they managed to advance to the BGMS Playoffs. Owing to a poor performance on Day 1 of this stage, this squad was under immense pressure on the subsequent and final day of this crucial round.

Despite seeing a slow start to Day 2 Team Soul showed their true potential by scoring 23 points in their last game. Unfortunately, their campaign could only amount to a 13th-placed finish.

Team Soul's owner, manager, and coach react to team's ouster from BGMS Season 2

Mortal, Team Soul’s owner and former BGMI player, reacted to his team's exit from the BGMS S2 on his recent livestream, saying (translated from Hindi):

"The point is that many things will now be realised by the players. To be very honest, the problem with young bloods of India is that they realise their mistakes quite late. We also faced the same (regarding eliminations from competitions) so don't worry about it (about Team Soul's exit). Whatever issues were found, they will be resolved. We didn't want to put any kind of pressure on the team. We will discuss everything in the meeting. We have to take responsibilities and what happened was necessary for everyone."

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, co-owner of S8UL Esports, offered his response as well. He said:

"Too close, too bad, but nevertheless, no point qualifying like this. REALITY CHECK FOR THEM."

Thug and Amit Dubey's reaction on Team Soul's knockout of Masters Series (Image via Instagram)

Amit Dubey, coach of Team Soul, remarked:

"Definitely not the performance we were expecting throughout the entire event, now we know where we stand and how much work/efforts we need to put as a team for BGIS. we just need to improve as a team, no fake promises, sorry for the letdown."

Siddhant Joshi, manager of the organization's esports department, also reacted to Team Soul's elimination. He mentioned;

"No such thing as hard luck. We sucked the entire event and I'm glad we didn't qualify like this. We are clearly not good enough right now. Will use this extra time and harsh reality check to reflect on everything we did wrong and fix it before BGIS."

The team couldn't deliver a promising performance in their many crucial matches. During the BGMS League, Omega, Goblin, and Neyo had fallen sick. It was one of the reasons for their failure in this grand event.

Team Soul will now focus on the ongoing BGIS 2023, an official tournament organized by Krafton. The unit had an astonishing performance in The Grind event, a qualifier contest for that mega event. The squad has directly earned a seat in the third round of the BGIS.