BGMI team SouL’s Sid provides health updates on players of the team

Siddhant Joshi, popularly known as Sid, has provided updates regarding the health of Soul BGMI's squad members, as some of them fell ill a few days ago. Their two-star players, Omega and Goblin, were struck down with a viral fever during Day 3 of the BGMS S2 League Week 2. This event is being conducted in Delhi, where a number of athletes have reported they are suffering from the aforementioned disease.

On August 19, Sid revealed that both Omega and Goblin have now fully recovered. However, another member, Neyo, is currently ill. Sid tweeted the following:

"Omega is much better. Goblin is perfectly fine. Neyo caught the viral. Neyo will not play until he gets better."

Despite being sick, Omega, the Team Soul’s IGL, has played in all of their League Week 2 matches and also helped his team reach the Super Weekend 2. Meanwhile, Goblin hasn't been a part of the playing four since August 16, when he contracted a viral infection.

Both athletes will now display their gameplay skills in Soul's upcoming games, while Neyo won’t be seen until he recovers completely.

Many BGMI players are down with viral fever during BGMS Season 2

The performance of many teams in the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 has declined due to their members suffering from viral fever. Owais, MAVI, Delta, Jonathan, and several others have missed crucial matches because of this illness.

Recently, GodL Jonathan had to return home because he'd contracted a fever at the BGMS S2 venue. His team, GodLike, failed to ensure a seat in both Super Weekends, resulting in their elimination from this mega event.

Sid also revealed that most pros in BGMS S2 have a hectic schedule due to one other ongoing major BGMI tournament, the BGIS The Grind. This event is being played from 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm, while the BGMS S2 takes place from 9:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

Team Soul hasn't yet offered the kind of performances this team is known for. They barely achieved a seat in the Super Weekend 2, where this side scored only four points in three games. The Omega-led team will aim to get back on track during Days 2 and 3, which will conclude on August 20.

There are 24 teams competing in the BGMI Masters Series 2023, which has a humongous cash prize of ₹2.1 crore. The BGIS 2023, which will continue till October 14, also boasts an enormous prize pool of ₹2 crore.