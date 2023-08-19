BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2 Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and League Stage rankings so far

Global Esports acquired the leading position with 59 points on the opening day of the BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2. Orangutan (40) and Marcos Gaming (40) also had a spectacular run, securing second and third spots, respectively. WSB Esports and Entity, who exhibited good form in League Week 2, maintained their performances and ended the first day in third and fourth, respectively.

Velocity Gaming ranked 12th with 13 points, with Blind breathing down their necks at 11 points. Gladiators and Team Soul failed to touch double digits on Day 1 of the BGMS SW 2, finishing 15th and 16th with eight and four points, respectively.

In the overall League Stage scoreboard, Blind Esports (201) dethroned Team Insane (193) and became the first team to surpass the 200-point mark. Team Soul and Numen Gaming finished 10th and 11th with 127 points each. Moving down the leaderboard, Velocity Gaming and Lucknow Giants settled for 20th and 22nd with 61 and 41 points, respectively.

BGMS Super Weekend 2 Day 1 highlights

Global Esports claims first rank on SW 2 Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel

The initial game in Erangel was won by WSB Gaming with 21 points. Not too far behind, Marcos Gaming gained 18 points thanks to Vexe’s performance. Global Esports, Orangutan, and Team Insane collected 15, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Velocity Gaming, the table toppers of the League Week 2, scored seven in the opening contest.

Overall standings of SW 2 Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 2 - Sanhok

Wizzgod and Drigger propelled Orangutan Gaming to victory in the second match with 27 points. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming delivered another show of consistency, amassing 17 points. Global Esports’ fearless gameplay in the first zone helped them earn 15 points.

Not too far behind, Gods Reign managed 12 points owing to their passivity. Team Insane and Numen Gaming settled for 10 points each.

League Stage overall standings after Super Weekend 2 Day 1 (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Miramar

Global Esports delivered a dominant display in the final battle of BGMS SW 2 Day 1 and secured the Chicken Dinner with a total of 29 points. Entity Gaming also played superbly throughout this encounter, notching up 26 points. A little further down, Medal Esports' tally sat at 18, while 8Bit and Enigma plundered 14 and 10 points, respectively. Team Soul was knocked out by Gods Reign in an early fight.