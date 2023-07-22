Global Esports reveals their BGMI lineup ahead of BGIS and BGMS 2023

On July 22, Global Esports unveiled their complete BGMI roster ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. In June, the renowned Indian organization signed veteran player MAVI as IGL for their new squad. Mayavi, the coach and analyst for their previous lineup, also returned to the club last month.

To introduce the other teammates, Global Esports uploaded a video on their YouTube channel. The firm stated:

We continue our legacy of building championship-winning teams and discovering hidden talent. Presenting, the Global Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India [BGMI] Roster for 2023-24.

The announcement comes before two major events, the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2. The Mavi-led squad will definitely focus on securing a podium in both prestigious contests.

Global Esports BGMI roster

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh - In-game leader (IGL) Ubed "Darklord" Khatri - Frontline Assaulter Tenzin "Shadow" Kelsang - Scout & Filter Aimal "Noob" Shaikh - Support Assaulter Tanjot "NinjaBoi" Singh - Support Assaulter Shubham "Mayavi" Chawla - Head Coach & Analyst

These athletes, with their undisclosed names, have recently contested for the organization in a few third-party tournaments. On July 22, they played their first competition under the banner in The Grind, a qualifier event for BGIS 2023. The squad was in the fifth group of Round 1, where they came eighth and moved to the next phase.

Mavi has already achieved several big goals, including leading his former organization, OR Esports, to second place in the PMWL 2020. He will now try his best to help Global Esports gain greater exposure in the scene.

Darkload has also been competing in the past few years, while Shadow, Noob, and NinjaBoi are rising stars.

Global Esports shone in the BGMI scene last year after acquiring the Team Mayavi roster. The lineup, which featured five rising stars - Manya, Jokerr and Nakul, Rony and Aj, achieved some impressive results in a very short period of time. Their biggest success under the banner was conquering the BGMI Masters Series.

They defeated many big teams, such as GodLike, Orangutan, and SouL to lift the grand trophy. The new lineup is also invited to the BGMS Season 2, starting August 4.

Global Esports will aim to defend their title in the upcoming edition, which has a gigantic prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. The BGIS 2023, the official event by Krafton, will also start in August.