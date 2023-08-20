BGIS 2023 Round 2 and 3: Qualified teams from The Grind revealed 

August 20 marked the conclusion of The Grind, the qualifier event for the BGIS 2023 Round 2 and 3. After a month-long competition among 256 participants, the top 32 teams from the Grand Finals made it to Round 3, while the bottom 32 moved to Round 2.

The four-day Grand Finals of The Grind event took place from August 17 to 20 among the best 64 teams from the previous round. Chemin Esports claimed the pole position, while CS Esports and Hyderabad Hydras finished second and third, respectively.

Numerous reputed teams, like GodLike, OR, Orangutan, and Velocity Gaming, failed to achieve a respectable seat in the Finals.

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 3 from The Grind

Top 32 teams rankings in The Grind Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

These 32 teams have qualified for the third round of the India Series 2023:

CHEMIN ESPORTS CS ESPORTS HYDERABAD HYDRAS GROWING STRONG TEAM SOUL ACID ESPORTS ASLAAA ESPORTS BLIND ESPORTS LOC ESPORTS MEDAL ESPORTS THE WORLD OF BATTLE GUJARAT TIGERS AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS FS ESPORTS MARCOS GAMING GLADIATORS ESPORTS HINDUSTAN GAMING X7 WOLVES BIG BROTHER ESPORTS MIDWAVE ESPORTS REDEMPTION CREW SIGNIFY ESPORTS HUB ESPORTS TEAM MAYAVI WSB GAMING LUCKNOW GIANTS TEAM VST BLOODROSE ESPORTS TEAM SILENT KILLERS X7 OFFICIALS GODS REIGN DRAGON ESPORTS

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 2

33rd to 64th placed teams in The Grind Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here is the list of 32 teams that have reached the second round:

GENESIS ESPORTS REVENANT ESPORTS 4 AGGRESSIVE MAN RULING SINCE 80'S TF5X7HILLS ESPORTS LIQUID ESPORTS REVENGE ESPORTS TEAM MAYHEM OR ESPORTS TEAM GODLIKE MAVERICKS TEAM TAMILAS 7HABIT WAR MANIA ESPORTS RECKONING ESPORTS VELOCITY GAMING TEAM PSYCHE SPY ESPORTS R4W OFFICIAL GALACTIC GAMERS INTREPID ESPORTS GE PHOENIX SPYDER ESPORTS RVNC ESPORTS NORULESXTREME ORANGUTAN SKULLTZ ESPORTS TEAM TRIBAL ESPORTS DO OR DIE XNOR ESPORTS ERROR ESPORTS TEAM REBEL

What happened in The Grind Finals?

Each team competed in seven matches in the Finals. Chemin Esports dominated, amassing a sum of 131 points, and earned the prime seat. CS Esports, an underdog roster, also had a spectacular outing as they surprisingly finished as the runner-up with 98 points, followed by Hyderabad Hydras with 95 points.

Fan favorite Team Soul showcased stunning teamwork and finished fifth with 85 points. Blind Esports finished eighth with 81 points, while Medal Esports moved up to 10th place after an amazing display in the final few encounters. Robin-led Gods Reign held the 31st spot and managed to enter the BGIS Round 2.

Revenant, who had a disastrous start, tried their best in the last two days but unfortunately couldn't make it into the top 32. GodLike Esports also did well in the last three games but was unable to take a seat in the BGIS Round 3. Orangutan also put up disappointing performances, finishing 58th.