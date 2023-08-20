Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023 Round 2 and 3: Qualified teams from The Grind revealed 

Modified Aug 20, 2023 22:09 IST
The Grind Finals wrapped up on August 20 (Image via BGMI)

August 20 marked the conclusion of The Grind, the qualifier event for the BGIS 2023 Round 2 and 3. After a month-long competition among 256 participants, the top 32 teams from the Grand Finals made it to Round 3, while the bottom 32 moved to Round 2.

The four-day Grand Finals of The Grind event took place from August 17 to 20 among the best 64 teams from the previous round. Chemin Esports claimed the pole position, while CS Esports and Hyderabad Hydras finished second and third, respectively.

Numerous reputed teams, like GodLike, OR, Orangutan, and Velocity Gaming, failed to achieve a respectable seat in the Finals.

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 3 from The Grind

Top 32 teams rankings in The Grind Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

These 32 teams have qualified for the third round of the India Series 2023:

  1. CHEMIN ESPORTS
  2. CS ESPORTS
  3. HYDERABAD HYDRAS
  4. GROWING STRONG
  5. TEAM SOUL
  6. ACID ESPORTS
  7. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  8. BLIND ESPORTS
  9. LOC ESPORTS
  10. MEDAL ESPORTS
  11. THE WORLD OF BATTLE
  12. GUJARAT TIGERS
  13. AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS
  14. FS ESPORTS
  15. MARCOS GAMING
  16. GLADIATORS ESPORTS
  17. HINDUSTAN GAMING
  18. X7 WOLVES
  19. BIG BROTHER ESPORTS
  20. MIDWAVE ESPORTS
  21. REDEMPTION CREW
  22. SIGNIFY ESPORTS
  23. HUB ESPORTS
  24. TEAM MAYAVI
  25. WSB GAMING
  26. LUCKNOW GIANTS
  27. TEAM VST
  28. BLOODROSE ESPORTS
  29. TEAM SILENT KILLERS
  30. X7 OFFICIALS
  31. GODS REIGN
  32. DRAGON ESPORTS

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 2

33rd to 64th placed teams in The Grind Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here is the list of 32 teams that have reached the second round:

  1. GENESIS ESPORTS
  2. REVENANT ESPORTS
  3. 4 AGGRESSIVE MAN
  4. RULING SINCE 80'S
  5. TF5X7HILLS ESPORTS
  6. LIQUID ESPORTS
  7. REVENGE ESPORTS
  8. TEAM MAYHEM
  9. OR ESPORTS
  10. TEAM GODLIKE
  11. MAVERICKS
  12. TEAM TAMILAS
  13. 7HABIT
  14. WAR MANIA ESPORTS
  15. RECKONING ESPORTS
  16. VELOCITY GAMING
  17. TEAM PSYCHE
  18. SPY ESPORTS
  19. R4W OFFICIAL
  20. GALACTIC GAMERS
  21. INTREPID ESPORTS
  22. GE PHOENIX
  23. SPYDER ESPORTS
  24. RVNC ESPORTS
  25. NORULESXTREME
  26. ORANGUTAN
  27. SKULLTZ ESPORTS
  28. TEAM TRIBAL ESPORTS
  29. DO OR DIE
  30. XNOR ESPORTS
  31. ERROR ESPORTS
  32. TEAM REBEL

What happened in The Grind Finals?

Each team competed in seven matches in the Finals. Chemin Esports dominated, amassing a sum of 131 points, and earned the prime seat. CS Esports, an underdog roster, also had a spectacular outing as they surprisingly finished as the runner-up with 98 points, followed by Hyderabad Hydras with 95 points.

Fan favorite Team Soul showcased stunning teamwork and finished fifth with 85 points. Blind Esports finished eighth with 81 points, while Medal Esports moved up to 10th place after an amazing display in the final few encounters. Robin-led Gods Reign held the 31st spot and managed to enter the BGIS Round 2.

youtube-cover

Revenant, who had a disastrous start, tried their best in the last two days but unfortunately couldn't make it into the top 32. GodLike Esports also did well in the last three games but was unable to take a seat in the BGIS Round 3. Orangutan also put up disappointing performances, finishing 58th.

