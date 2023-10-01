Following Godlike Esports' consecutive failures in the recent major tournaments, there were rumors about the disbandment of their BGMI lineup, which is one of India's crowd favorites. In a recent livestream, their star player, Jonathan Gaming, responded to these rumors and assured his fans that all the members would remain with the organization.

The news of the GodLike Esports' disbandment sparked speculation in the community when one of their star player, Neyoo, confirmed his departure from the team, and coach Ghatak announced his break from the BGMI competitive. These decisions saddened fans, as the veteran players have been contesting together for more than four years.

Jonathan says that all internal issues have been resolved in GodLike Esports' BGMI squad

On September 30, Jonathan Gaming said that there were some issues in the team, which have been resolved. Meanwhile, he also confirmed that one new member will be added to the squad.

In response to a question whether the news of the disbandment was a prank or real, he said:

"Obviously this was not a prank. There were some internal problems but now those issues have been resolved. I too was sad about something, actually still am but now I will keep all these things aside and continue with my brothers like Kronton, Zgod, Neyoo, Lala (Clutchgod), Shadow."

Kammaljeet Singh Ghumman, the manager of the organization, also said the same thing as Jonathan. He revealed that all the issues were resolved after discussion among all the members.

He mentioned:

"No buddy is leaving GodLike Esports. Every member will talk about this in the coming days. There were definitely few issues between us but those have already been cleared. All of us members went to dinner yesterday. All your emotions are still here with these five players."

On September 28, Neyoo, a veteran BGMI athlete, said that he would not continue with GodLike. In fact, he also mentioned that Zgod would also not be part of the lineup. Ghatak recently posted a story on his Instagram about taking a break from the scene.

The accomplished squad has faced some major setbacks in the past few months as they were unable to deliver a promising performance in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 and the BGIS 2023.

Fans were unhappy with the continuous failure in many tournaments. The organization will try to get back on track by demonstrating top-tier performance in the coming tournaments.