Gladiators Esports crowned champions of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2

Gladiators Esports lifted the blazing trophy of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023. The Destro-led powerhouse conquered the title by only a slim margin. They scored a total of 150 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. The squad took home an enormous cash prize of ₹10,000,000. Orangutan (149) bagged the first runner-up and unfortunately missed the title by a point.

They got a cash prize of 35 lakh. Team Velocity (137) was the second runner-up of the BGMS 2023. The Punk-led squad played extremely well throughout the Grand Finals, securing 35 lakh in prize money.

Global Esports and Team Insane impressed with their amazing talents throughout the event. They were in fourth and fifth, respectively. Gods Reign and Blind Esports had an average showcasing in the Grand finals, ending up in eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Enigma and Oneblade stumbled as they concluded their campaign in the bottom two.

Justin from Gladiators Esports was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the BGMS Season 2 with 85 impressive kills. Akshat from Team Soul received the Audience Favourite Raider and was awarded a TVS Raider bike.

BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals Day 3 results and overall standings

Overall standings of Grand Finals (Image via Esportsamaze Instagram)

Match 9 - Erangel

8Bit achieved a stunning 29-points Chicken Dinner, sliding up in the overall standings. Team XSpark, too, contested confidently and scored 19 points.

Team Insane got 13 points, while Orangutan and Team Insane bagged 12 points each there. Blund Esports managed eight points after winning their initial fight against Enigma Gaming.

Match 10 - Sanhok

Velocity Gaming pulled off an important 22-point victory in this Sanhok battle. Gladiators also impressed with their outing, earning 25 points and topping the BGMS Finals standings.

However, Gods Reign chose to play fiercely and garnered 31 points. Oneblade and Lucknow Giants gained 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Top five players of BGMI Masters Series 2023 (Image via Rooter)

Match 11 - Miramar

Orangutan regained the first rank in the overall scoreboard after conquering the penultimate match of the BGMS Finals. The Ash-led squad won a 25-point Chicken Dinner.

However, it was also a fabulous battle for Gladiators Esports, who grabbed 16 points. Medal and Team Velocity grabbed 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Prize pool distribution for Masters Series 2023 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 12 - Erangel

The last game of the BGMI event was won by Gods Reign with 21 points. Velocity Gaming clinched 20 points, while Global and Blind secured 15 and 14 points, respectively. Gladiators gained eight crucial points, while Orangutan was eliminated by Velocity with no points.