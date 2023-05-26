“I am here ready to rule again”: India’s star Jonathan reacts to BGMI’s unban

Jonathan, a widely popular name in PUBG Mobile/BGMI eSports, recently expressed his excitement about Battlegrounds Mobile India's re-release, which will occur very soon. He and other Indian professional players have been waiting for the game since its ban in July 2021. Fans, players, and organizations have been rejoicing on their social media accounts since the game's return was announced on May 19.

A recent video posted by Battlegrounds Mobile India on their social media handles, titled Let's Go, featured Jonathan recalling some exciting moments from BGMI's past and conveying his anticipation for the game's re-release.

He said (translated from Hindi):

"Since the game was removed from the stores (Android and iOS), I was looking forward to its return. Every day felt like a week. Before the ban, esports was going great and an event was televised on national TV. I was very happy that my team had started dominating again, following a short downfall. Everything seemed to be happening in our favor. Now that the game is returning, I cannot express how happy I am. I am very excited; and obviously, I'm here, ready to rule again."

Jonathan aims to carry his supremacy post-BGMI launch

Since the official affirmation, Jonathan Amaral has posted a few stories on his Instagram handle about his enthusiasm for BGMI's return. He was in Thailand when Krafton officially confirmed the title launch. He recently posted a pic with the caption,

"The King will return with his crown"

There are several rumors that a few new tournaments, including third-party events, will be organized upon the availability of BGMI on the Apple App and Google Play stores. He and his teammates are still together despite a year-long ban on the title and are looking forward to the upcoming competitions.

Making his competitive PUBG Mobile debut in early 2019, he achieved recognition upon joining Entity Gaming, a popular Indian organization. After clinching the PMCO Fall South Asia 2019 and securing the fifth rank in the PMCO Fall Split, he became more famous among fans for his spectacular skills and gameplay.

Entity Gaming then collaborated with the popular American organization to form TSM Entity in early 2020. They conquered the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 in a thumping fashion. Jonathan consistently remained an integral part of his squad, playing a vital role in every notable regional event. Currently, the same TSM Entity lineup is signed under Godlike Esports.

