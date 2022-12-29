BGMI pro Jonathan finishes second in Esports Mobile Player of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

Jonathan, a beloved BGMI/PUBG Mobile player from India, came second in the Esports Mobile Player of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2022. The winner was introduced on December 13, while the second and third-placed names were revealed earlier today, December 29.

Two-time PUBG Mobile world champion Zeng 'Order' Zehai, who hails from China and plays for Nova Esports, was the winner of the Esports Mobile Player of the Year award. His partner, and arguably the most fan-favorite PUBG Mobile player in the world, Paraboy, won it in 2021.

BGMI superstar Jonathan comes second in Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022

Jonathan is a popular mobile esports athlete in PUBG Mobile esports, as he has been in the scene for a long time. He has participated in several major events as well. Jonathan currently plays for GodLike Esports, one of the most famous gaming organizations in the country, and left TSM Entity in early 2021.

The esports personality has made a reputation for himself as the best PUBG Mobile/BGMI player in India after his stupendous achievements over the last three years. He has also claimed many tournaments while playing for various organizations during this period.

The 20-year-old star has earned over 20 individual player awards in PUBG Mobile/BGMI esports over the past four years. However, the ban on PUBG Mobile in September 2020 and Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2022 has affected the careers of many Indian players, including his. Moreover, due to this, gamers from the nation couldn't practice properly and also missed many global events.

Just a few days prior to the BGMI ban, Jonathan bagged the MVP title in the Masters Series, a LAN tournament in Delhi. Although his team missed out on the coveted trophy by a few points, he'd once again impressed everyone with his masterclass skills.

GodLike also took part in the 2021 Global Championship Finals, where the squad occupied the 13th position, getting a Chicken Dinner in the contest's last match. However, the ongoing PMGC event doesn't feature any Indian teams, as PUBG Mobile has been blocked by the government in the country.

Luan 'Lost' Souza, a popular Free Fire esports player from Brazil, emerged third in the Esports Mobile Player of the Year category. He is a part of LOUD Gaming and was named the MVP in the LBFF 7 tournament, which was won by his team. The squad secured the seventh spot in the World Series 2022 Sentosa as well.

