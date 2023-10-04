GodLike Esports and Global Esports indulge in controversy after drop clashes in BGMI tournament

Since BGMI made its stunning comeback to the Indian gaming market in May 2023, the esports scene has risen by leaps and bounds. However, much to the concern of enthusiasts, popular Tier-1 teams and organizations have repeatedly been involved in controversy. While the owners of GodLike Esports and Team SouL recently indulged in a social media squabble, the former got into another one with Global Esports related to drop clashes in esports tournaments.

With GodLike and GE having huge fanbases, the comments, stories, and tweets from both sides have garnered a massive buzz in the Indian mobile gaming community.

Everything that happened in the ongoing BGMI controversy between GodLike Esports and Global Esports

In the recently concluded Grand Finals of Battle for Revolution Season 2, the players (giving tryouts) of Global Esports were seen landing on the drop locations of GodLike Esports in both Erangel and Miramar. The teams faced off in both maps, and there were casualties on both sides.

A few hours ago, former GodLike Esports coach Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare took to his Twitter handle and addressed the players of Global Esports. He urged them to stop committing drop clashes, which is never beneficial, and asked them to work hard on their game, which will eventually help them gather more fans.

He also asked GE's players to refrain from satisfying someone's ego and use their skills to become better versions of themselves. He pointed out how they are lucky enough to play at the highest level.

In reply to Ghatak's tweet, Jaideep "JD" Sood, the head of BGMI operations for Global Esports, posted a tweet urging people to stop thinking of drop clashes as a factor in creating controversy. He stated that similar incidents also happen in global tournaments, which adds to the fervor of the Battle Royale genre. According to him, hot drops push the players to their limit and test their skillset.

Meanwhile, Global Esports co-founder Rushindra Sinha took to his Instagram Broadcast channel and mentioned that he had been tagged in hundreds of stories highlighting how GE was targeting GodLike. He further stated that he had no idea about what the players were doing in the matches and had forwarded all the stories to the owner of GodLike Esports, Kronten.

However, Rushindra was dissatisfied with Kronten's reply, who asked the GE owner to tell his BGMI esports players not to target GodLike.

On the contrary, Kronten's brother and popular BGMI YouTuber Amar criticized GodLike's players for being unable to withstand the pressure of drop clashes and losing the fights in the matches.

While Global Esports is yet to announce its new BGMI esports lineup, GodLike Esports has stuck to its old lineup and released Spower. It remains to be seen if any further stories appear from either side or if they shift their focus to perform better in the upcoming tournaments.