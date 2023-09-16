Global Esports releases its BGMI roster, Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix no longer a part of the org

A few hours ago, Rushindra "Rushy" Sinha was livestreaming on his YouTube channel, where he announced Global Esports' decision to put a "hard reset" on their BGMI operations. The CEO of the organization also stated how the main GE lineup and the two rosters supported by the organization - Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix will be released, making the players free agents.

Since Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix have been on the recent news with major hacking and ringing allegations against them, Rushindra's words have already created a great deal of buzz amongst BGMI esports enthusiasts across the country.

Rushindra Sinha confirms Global Esports will start its BGMI operations from scratch

The CEO of Global Esports highlighted that the organization had been in the limelight for the wrong reason in the past few months and has hence decided to put a "hard reset" on their Battlegrounds Mobile India esports operations.

(Timestamp: 4:41)

Here's what Rushindra Sinha said:

"We decided we are going to put a pause on our entire BGMI operations and re-evaluate everything that we were doing. Exactly what we have done in Valorant, we also want to do in BGMI."

He added:

"We want to ensure that we have full control. A big mistake was that we did not have full control."

Talking about Team Mayavi, Rushindra stated that GE has been scrutinizing their gameplay and sent all the suspicious clips to Krafton, who gave the players a clean chit. However, since a lot of accusals on the team were maligning the name of the organization, GE will no longer be associated with them.

He then highlighted how the organization waited for BGIS to finish and GE Phoenix to put up a decent show in the tournament, which never happened. Rushindra also addressed the slot scam issue involving GE Phoenix, mentioning that the owner of Sting Esports had given them the slots.

Meanwhile, talking about Global Esports' main Battlegrounds Mobile India esports lineup, Rushindra stated that the players (Darklord, Noob, NinjaBoi, and Shadow) performed impressively in BGMS Season 2 but failed to qualify for the ongoing BGIS 2023, which was a setback for the organization and turned out to be the main reason for their release.

Quite interestingly, Mavi, the star of the main Global Esports' Battlegrounds Mobile India lineup, will remain under contract. Rushindra pointed out that although Mavi was not playing (BGIS and BGMS), he had complete knowledge about what was going on in the organization and the accusations made against Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix.

The CEO stated that Mavi will soon visit the GE boot camp and livestream on his channel stating more about the same.

Furthermore, Rushindra has added that a separate livestream will be conducted by the organization, providing details about the current situation regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India esports lineups. Fans are recommended to wait until further details are shared by Global Esports in the next livestream.