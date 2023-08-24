BGMI LAN BGMS 2023: Updated points table at the end of play-offs

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2 has got the mobile gaming community in India buzzing with excitement. As the tournament's play-offs ended with a bang last night, the stage is all set for the Grand Finals to begin on August 25, 2023. The 16 qualified teams will be fighting for a whopping prize pool of INR 2.1 crores.

Esports enthusiasts from all over the country can catch the live action on August 25, 26, and 27 at 9:30 pm IST on Rooter and Star Sports 1.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (Play-offs Day 2)

The final matchday (Day 2) of the BGMS Season 2 play-offs was filled with suspense. Some of the most talented and popular BGMI esports players treaded on the virtual battlegrounds to showcase their power, utility usage, and game sense. Four teams failed to live up to the expectations of their supporters and exited the tournament.

Here's an overview of the top sides that successfully grabbed chicken dinners, together with their finish count:

Match 1 - Erangel - Orange Rock with 11 eliminations

Match 2 - Sanhok - Medal Esports with 10 eliminations

Match 3 - Miramar - One Blade Esports with three eliminations

Here's where the 16 BGMI esports teams finished on the points table after the conclusion of the play-offs:

Orange Rock Esports (69 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Medal Esports (66 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Velocity (63 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming (55 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team 8Bit (54 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) WSB Gaming (51 points) Gods Reign (51 points) One Blade Esports (46 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Orangutan (45 points) Gladiators Esports (45 points) Lucknow Giants (44 points) Team X Spark (41 points) Team Soul (41 points) Numen Gaming (30 points) Entity Gaming (21 points) Chemin Esports (21 points)

Millions of Team SouL fans were left heartbroken when the points table was publicly announced. While everyone hoped that the star-studded lineup would progress to the Grand Finals of the prestigious event, the team failed to do so. They missed out on a top 12 spot to Team X Spark, who had more placement points in the play-offs.

For those unaware, the top 12 teams from the play-offs will join Blind Esports, Team Insane Esports, Global Esports, and Marcos Gaming (who had already booked their slots after finishing in the top four in the combined points table of Launch Week and Super Weekends) in the Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series 2023.