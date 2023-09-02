Global Esports' CEO addresses BGMI lineup controversy involving Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix in open letter

A few hours ago, Rushindra Sinha, CEO of Global Esports, released an open letter addressing the situation concerning two BGMI esports teams supported by the organization. Rushindra took to the official social media handles of Global Esports to announce that the organization is trying to solve the ongoing issues and will always try to uphold the competitive spirit of esports.

Global Esports' CEO assures fans of taking action if the two BGMI lineups, Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix, are found guilty by Krafton

In the open letter addressed to Krafton India, Rushindra Sinha raised concerns on how Global Esports is affected by the allegations against Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix. He highlighted these allegations and asked Krafton to look into the matter. He also stated that the organization would cooperate with them in every way possible.

Assuring BGMI fans that they would take necessary actions based on Krafton's recommendations, Rushindra mentioned:

"Once the investigation is complete, we will eagerly await the findings and recommendations from Krafton. Depending on the outcome, we are prepared to take swift and appropriate action as an organization, in line with the values of integrity and sportsmanship that we hold dear."

He also mentioned in the letter that Global Esports, on their part, have done everything to verify the allegations but failed to find any evidence against the players in question. According to Rushindra, the young players are under "handcam surveillance and phone checks," which will ensure fairness.

Snippet showing Rushindra Sinha's recent tweet (Image via Twitter/Dr Rushindra Sinha)

However, he also took to Twitter and stated that Global Esports has a single lineup under contract. In the tweet, he mentioned that Team Mayavi is contracted to a different company but is looked after by GE as Mayavi works in the organization. The tweet also specified how GE is trying to give a female lineup a chance in the BGMI T1 esports and is therefore supporting GE Phoenix.

Everything that BGMI fans need to know about the ongoing controversy regarding Global Esports' supported lineups - Team Mayavi and GE Phoenix

For those unaware, popular YouTuber Snehilop Gaming uploaded multiple videos on his YouTube channel where he highlighted clips and accused the current players of Team Mayavi (Pro, Cypher, Legit, Blaxx, and Thunder) of using hacks while playing BGMI esports tournaments and destroying the competitive integrity of esports in India.

Several popular YouTubers like BandookBaaz, Sparky, Scout, and others have opined that the clips are indeed suspicious. However, none of them have labeled the team as hackers.

Moreover, Snehil uploaded a video where he accused the people concerned with the female lineup, GE Phoenix, of ringing. In the video, he showed GE Phoenix's manager allegedly using the account of another team to get a slot in BGIS: The Grind 2023.

Since no official statement has arrived from Krafton, it remains to be seen what lies in the future for the players of Team Mayavi and GE Phoenixes.