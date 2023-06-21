Mayavi rejoins Global Esports as their BGMI coach and analyst

A little earlier, renowned esports organization Global Esports announced the addition of BGMI analyst, Shubham "Mayavi" Chawla to guide their Battlegrounds Mobile India esports lineup. The announcement was made through a YouTube video on GE's official channel. With Mayavi re-joining their team, Global Esports will look forward to reliving their glorious accomplishments in upcoming tournaments.

Mayavi's announcement came after receiving a text from Global Esports owner, Rushindra Sinha, asking him to visit the boot camp. The video also featured the coach's contribution to the organization in the past. The announcement has created a buzz among esports enthusiasts and BGMI fans.

BGMI caster and coach Mayavi joins Global Esports after parting ways with Team SoloMid

Mayavi is amongst the most sought-after analysts in the Tier-1 Battlegrounds Mobile India esports circuit. Apart from being a popular caster, esports critics highly rate him as a coach. He helped emerging players like Nakul, AJ, Rony, Joker, Manya, and Admino make a name for themselves in the gaming community.

While Admino is now an integral part of OR Esports, the others have been winning consecutive tournaments for Blind Esports.

Mayavi was also the guiding force behind Global Esports' success in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series LAN event, the first-ever tournament broadcasted live on television. However, months after the win, Mayavi parted ways with GE to join Team SoloMid as their coach.

TSM was doing well in practice scrims during the ban period. However, days before the BGMI unban, the team parted ways with the roster, making Mayavi a free agent. Thus, Global Esports welcomed back their former coach.

For those unaware, Mayavi will be guiding the crowd-favorite IGL, Mavi, who was roped into the GE BGMI esports lineup a few days ago. However, he remains the only officially-announced player, while others are undergoing tryouts for the organization.

Fans of Global Esports and Mayavi will hope that he and Mavi will replicate their glorious past performances in the forthcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments and scrims. It remains to be seen when the remaining players join the team and if they perform up to fans' expectations.

