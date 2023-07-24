Krafton hints at BGIS LAN event in recent video

A few hours ago, Krafton India uploaded a video on BGMI's official social media handles urging players to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Season 2. It also subtly hints at the tournament being hosted as a LAN event with the audience cheering on their favorite superstars from the stands. The video shows captivating images of arenas filled with audiences and posters of the tournament getting installed in the streets of Mumbai.

Since Mumbai is known to be a place where most Tier-1 BGMI Esports players belong and millions of fans closely follow the game's Esports scene, the residents of the city are waiting for Krafton to confirm the dates of the LAN event.

BGMI Esports' upcoming tournament BGIS Grand Finals will be a LAN event

The video showcases that the second season of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series will have a whopping prize pool of ₹2,00,00,000. With the preliminary stages of the tournament set to be held online, it can be assumed that only the Grand Finals of the event will be held as a LAN event in Mumbai, with the audience filling up the stands of the venue.

For those unknown, last year BGMI Esports saw multiple LAN events transpiring. These included the likes of Nodwin x LOCO All Stars Invitational, Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown, and Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series. However, none of these events had the audience cheering the players from the stands due to COVID restrictions.

Snippet showing the audience attending an event in Krafton's latest BGIS video. (Image via Instagram/kraftonindiaesports)

With Krafton hinting at the upcoming BGIS Season 2 to be hosted live in Mumbai, it remains to be seen which teams make it to the Grand Finals of the event. Moreover, fans are also waiting for the developers to announce whether the winning team from the tournament will be making their way to play a global tournament, similar to the first edition of the event.

BGIS Season 2 registrations to begin today as The Grind continues

The announcement video highlighted the registration process for the second season of the tournament is today (July 24) and will be open for all gamers across the country.

Meanwhile, the event leading up to the main tournament, The Grind, is currently undergoing as the top 128 teams are participating to confirm their direct entry into the main tournament. It is expected that the registrations for the main tournament will begin in a few hours time and will be available on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.