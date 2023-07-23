BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 4 Group 8: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

The fourth day of the BGIS 2023 The Grind wrapped up on July 23. Blind Esports claimed the leading position in Group 8 with 62 points and 44 finishes. The star lineup, led by Manya, showcased their signature gameplay in the last two matches. Oneblade presented a fabulous performance and earned second spot with 48 points.

R4W Official, a new squad comprised of veteran players such as Ronak and Paritosh, occupied third position with 44 points. INTxFurious was fourth with 27 points and 10 finishes, followed by Arceus Esports. Team Fatality and Galactic Gamers secured sixth and eighth ranks with 24 and 19 points, respectively.

BGIS The Grind Day 4 Group 8 standings

Blind Esports put in a dominant performance in Group 8 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

In the end circle, R4W Official hammered Team Fatality to notch up the first match with 11 eliminations. Superman from the roster took five frags. No Recoil, with seven kills, scored 15 points. Blind Esports too performed good in the opener, taking a total of 15 points. INTxFurious gained 13 points after playing with a passive approach. Meanwhile, Oneblade made only seven points there.

Match 2 - Miramar

Despite losing their final encounter against Oneblade, Blind Esports topped the second match’s standings with 31 points, which included 21 kills. Their three members, Nakul, Manya, and Rony picked up nine, seven, and four frags, respectively. Oneblade emerged victorious in the game with 27 points. Team Furious earned 13 points, while Team Legendary and Beast Hunter got six points each.

Group 8 overall scoreboard (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Arceus Esports won the third match with nine points after competing strategically. Blind Esports took an aggressive approach and posted 16 points on the leaderboard thanks to Rony’s strong performance. R4W Official and Oneblade gained 15 and 14 points, respectively. No Coordination and Galactic snatched 10 points each in their last game.

Qualified teams for BGIS The Grind Round 2

Blind Esports Oneblade RAW Official INTxFurious Arceus Esports Team Fatality No Coordination Galatic Gamers

Week 1 of the BGIS The Grind has concluded today, where a total of eight groups competed in the first round. The remaining eight squads of Round 1 will play in the second week of the The Grind. The second week of the competition will begin on July 27. The 64 teams who were eliminated from the contest will have to register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023.