BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 4: Teams, schedule, and more

The fourth and last day of 2023's BGIS The Grind will take place on Sunday. August 20, 1:00 pm onwards. It will feature seven matches. Chemin Esports is in the first position with 108 points from their six games. Aslaaa, who has played five matches, is in second place with 79 points. Blind Esports was third with 78 points at Day 3's end.

When Day 4 concludes, the top 32 teams will directly go to Round 3 of this BGIS 2023 main competition. The remaining squads will be seeded into Round 2. Each of these 64 teams has to play a total of seven matches during the four-day Finals. With that in mind, here are more details related to Day 4.

BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 4 groups

These are the Groups for Day 4:

Group 1

Blind Esports GUJARAT TIGERS SPY ESPORTS Revenge Esports Redemption Crew Galactic Gamers Dragon Esports Ruling since 80'S

Group 2

Team Soul Team Silent Killers XNOR Esports Gods Reign Team Rebel 7HABIT 4 Aggressive Man HUB ESPORTS

Group 3

AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS Hyderabad Hydras Skulltz Esports Marcos Gaming Lucknow Giants R4W OFFICIAL Team Tribal Esports Signify Esports

Group 4

ASLAAA ESPORTS Team VST WSB GAMING Do Or Die Liquid Esports X7 Wolves TEAM TAMILAS Revenant Esports

Group 5

Midwave Esports CS Esports Orangutan Acid Esports RVNC Esports Genesis Esports FS ESPORTS X7 OFFICIALS

Group 6

Gladiators Esports Hindustan Gaming LOC ESPORTS GROWING STRONG OR Esports Bloodrose ESPORTS War Mania Esports NorulesXtreme

Group 7

TEAM MAYAVI RECKONING TF5x7Hills Esports ERROR ESPORTS INTREPID ESPORTS Team Mayhem Chemin Esports The world of battle

Group 8

BIG BROTHER ESPORTS TEAM PSYCHE Mavericks Medal Esports GE Phoenix VELOCITY GAMING Team GODLIKE SPYDER ESPORTS

The Grind Finals Day 4 schedule

Three matches will be played by the teams in Groups 2 and 5 on Day 4, while Groups 4 and 8 will see two games; only one game is left for Groups 1, 3, 6, and 7.

Day 4 of the BGIS The Grind Finals will see two matches on each of these maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. One will be hosted on Vikendi.

Match 1 - 1:30 pm - Erangel - Groups 5 and 6

Match 2 - 2:15 pm - Miramar - Groups 3 and 5

Match 3 - 3:00 pm - Sanhok - Groups 1 and 4

Match 4 - 3:45 pm - Vikendi - Groups 4 and 8

Match 5 - 4:30 pm - Sanhok - Groups 2 and 5

Match 6 - 5:15 pm - Miramar - Groups 2 and 7

Match 7 - 5:45 pm - Erangel - Groups 2 and 8

Overall scoreboard after Day 3

Top 32 participants after The Grind Finals Day 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bottom 32 squads after Finals Day 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some experienced squads like Revenant, Gods, Reign, Orangutan, and GodLike Esports had a terrible outing in the last three days. These teams will have to play incredibly in their remaining games to achieve a seat in the top 32.

Team Rebel, a reputed girl crew, saw a dip in their performance during the first three days of the BGIS The Grind Finals.