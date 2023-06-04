Team Rebel crowned champion of BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023

Team Rebel emerged as the BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 champions after displaying their spectacular gameplay in the Grand Finals. The lineup — comprising Rebel, Clutchy, Nikki, and Evil — amassed a total of 110 points in their seven matches, including two Pan Fights between all captains. This squad has now received the winner's prize of $₹2,50,000.

Team Jonathan grabbed the runner-up spot with 105 points and took home a cash prize of ₹1,50,000. Team Owais, who registered two back-to-back Chicken Dinners, acquired third place with 103 points. Justin from Team Pahadi Gaming bagged the MVP title of ₹50,000.

BGMI Rising 2023 Grand Finals

Match 1 - Erangel

Top eight performers of Rising Grand Finals (Image via Krafton)

Team Owais secured a mammoth victory in the first match after hammering Team Lolzzz in its end circle. They claimed a total of 32 points in this game, with 17 coming from eliminations. Team Jonathan was seen playing aggressively in this battle. They earned 10 kills but were eliminated early on. Team Sensei and Team Rebel only obtained eight and six position points, respectively.

Match 2 - Sanhok

In the second game on Sanhok, Team Owais maintained their momentum to conquer a back-to-back Chicken Dinner with nine frags. Team Jonathan was amazing in this game and collected 21 points. Team Dynamo, RIPFlickYT, and Team Sensei could not grab a single point.

Match 4 - Miramar

Team Shadow clinched the fourth encounter with nine kills. Squad members Drigger and Shadow got three eliminations each, while BGMI stars Wixxky and Believe picked two kills each. Team Crow came second with three frags.

Matches 3 and 5 - Pan Fight

Team Dynamo finished 13th in Grand Finals (Image via Krafton)

King Anbru was the winner of the third match, which was a Pan Fight between all 16 captains of the finalist teams. Subsequently, Jonathan Gaming conquered the second Pan Fight game of the BGMI Rising Finals.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Team Shadow added another Chicken Dinner to their bag after winning the sixth match with 12 frags. Team Lolzz gained 16 points — including four eliminations. Wixxky from Team Shadow was declared the MVP for his six finishes. GodL Crow and Drigger added five and four kills to their name.

Match 7 - Erangel

It was the last battle of BGMI Rising's Grand Finals, where every team gave their all to acquire a Chicken Dinner. Team Rebel, a girl lineup, registered a 9-kill win in the seventh match after outclassing RipFlickYT in their last fight. Aquanox led his team to a third-position finish with six frags.

Poll : 0 votes