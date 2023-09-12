BGMI A2 Royale Pass leaks: Rewards, start date, and more

The introduction of the A1 Royale Pass means the end of the monthly Royale Passes in BGMI. To get a hold of exclusive RP-ranked rewards, lakhs of players have purchased the item. However, since the missions are easy, most players have maxed out their RP and are looking forward to the arrival of the A2 Royale Pass in the title.

Multiple YouTubers recently leaked details about the upcoming A2 RP. According to these leaks, the Royale Pass will have a Sunshine Delight theme and offer many exclusive rewards.

Leaked rewards of the A2 Royale Pass in BGMI

Going by the norm of the ongoing 2.7 BGMI update, the upcoming A2 RP will be available in two categories — free and paid. The paid category will contain more rare cosmetics and items than its free counterpart.

Here's what the leaked rewards of the A2 RP look like:

Rank 1: Surfside Sweetheart Set and Cover

Rank 10: Vogue Surfer SKS

Rank 15: Blissful Beachfront Plane Finish and Marvelous Emote (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 20: Rainbow Blitz Helmet

Rank 25: Seaside Summer Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 30: Poolside Floatie Honey Badger and Vogue Surfer Emote

Rank 40: Vogue Surfer Set and Cover

Rank 50: Upgradable Marine Evolution UMP45

Rank 50: Ember Prowler Cover

Rank 55: Sweet Kiss AMR and Cheerful Swaying Emote (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 60: Gemshell Backpack

Rank 65: Dazed Dreamicorn Ornament and A2 Avatar

Rank 70: Sweet Kiss Buggy and Battle Crescendo Set (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 80: Donut Rush Stun Grenade and Serene Rapture Emote

Rank 90: Electric Disco AKM

Rank 100: Serene Rapture Set

Players can use Pearlescent cards (available as ranked rewards) to change the colors of separate parts of the upgradable Serene Rapture Set. However, they must remember that every upgrade will cost three silver fragments.

Furthermore, the Modification Material Pieces will also be available in the upcoming A2 Royale Pass. BGMI players can combine 10 Modification Material Pieces to get a material for free.

A2 Royale Pass start date and price

The ongoing A1 RP will conclude on October 2, 2023, paving the way for the arrival of the new A2 Royale Pass in BGMI on the same date. It will last for two months and will be segregated into two parts (Rank 1-50 and Rank 51-100).

BGMI players can spend 720 UC for the Elite Pass variant or 1920 UC for the Elite Pass Plus variant. Those who wish to purchase the single part of the A2 RP can do so by spending 360 UC and 960 UC for the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus variants, respectively.