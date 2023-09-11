Can BGMI players get free materials in 2.7 update?

Following its successful comeback to the Indian gaming market, BGMI has seen millions of gamers regularly tread on the virtual battlegrounds. To provide them with an enriched Battle Royale gaming experience, Krafton India has introduced several cosmetics in the 2.7 update. Amongst these, the craze for the upgradable weapon skins is unmatched. Fans look to get their hands on these to uplift the cosmetic quality of their inventory.

However, the upgradable gun skins require rare materials and often require players to spend plenty of UC. This becomes problematic for users who cannot afford to spend a great amount of money. Hence, it is important for them to learn how to obtain free materials.

Free materials are available in the Dragon Ball Super Discovery Event in BGMI

The Dragon Ball Super collaboration has resulted in a Dragon Ball Super Discovery event to appear in BGMI. The event is already live and will be available until October 11, 05:29 am IST. It contains two crates - Dragon Ball Super A and B. It is the latter that offers Materials.

Those who play the themed mode will get Dragon Ball Exclusive Crate Coupons that they can use to open Crate B. However, they must remember that obtaining a material depends entirely on luck.

On the other hand, players who have UC in their account can spend it to open the two crates in the Dragon Ball Super Discovery. While one crate costs 60 UC, a bundle of 10 crates costs 600 UC.

They can also get materials from other crates like the Ancient Power Crate and Juicier Crate. In addition, materials can also be obtained by spending 1000 UC on the Material Pack available in the shop.

What are the other items that BGMI players can get from the Dragon Ball Super Discovery event?

Besides materials, the two crates in the event offer plenty of other items that BGMI players can obtain for free.

Here's an overview of the items available in the two crates of the Dragon Ball Super Discovery event in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Dragon Ball Super Crate A

Son Goku Character Set

Vegeta Character Set

Super Siyan Son Goku Character Set

Super Saiyan Vegeta Character Set

Frieza Character Set

Release Ki Emote

Frieza Style Set

Frieza Style Cover

Parachute Trail (Green)

Parachute Trail (Pink)

Classic Crate Coupon Scraps

Son Goku Graffiti

Vegeta Grafitti

Silver Fragments

Dragon Ball Super Crate B

Ultimate Gohan Character Set

Piccolo Character Set

Upgradable Shenron DP-28

Kintoun

Bulma's Motorcycle

Parachute Trail (Green)

Parachute Trail (Pink)

Classic Crate Coupon Scraps

Super Saiyan Graffiti

Shenron Gift

Silver Fragments

With so many items and cosmetics up for grabs, players will be trying to play the themed mode map, exclusively available in the 2.7 update.