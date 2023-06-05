5 best ways to spend UC in BGMI

Unknown Cash, aka UC in BGMI, is the in-game currency for Krafton’s battle royale (BR) title. It helps players get exclusive skins, cosmetics, and more. However, players often find it tough to choose the item they want to buy with it. This is because UC in the game is hard to get. Furthermore, if they are spending real money to top up the same in the game, they want the investment to be worth it.

UC can help players get their hands on costumes, Royale Pass, cosmetics, and more. With so many choices for them, it can get confusing for the players regarding which are the right items to buy with the in-game currency.

Royale Pass and other things to buy to spend UC on in BGMI

1) Royale Pass

There was a time when Battlegrounds Mobile India used to launch Royale Pass every year. Instead, the developers release it monthly now. As there is not a limited number of rewards that the subscription brings with it, these passes are one of the must-have items of the game for ardent players.

There are two different types of Royale Pass available in the game. You can either buy the Elite Pass variant or the Elite Pass Premium variant of the Royale Pass. Therefore, you need to choose wisely between them.

2) Companions

BGMI is introducing companions, with these being available to be bought with UC. You can get Kong, Falcon, Poro, or Godzilla as their companions in the game.

Choose your companion, and buy them food from the game to increase their points as well. This is another great way to spend your UC in BGMI.

3) Regular crates

You can also spend your UC on crate openings. You can often see YouTubers and esports athletes spending a lot of UCs to increase the number of items in their inventory.

There are three different types of crates available in the BR title: Classic, Premium, and Lucky. These bring both legendary and mythic items at regular intervals. Thus, it is advised for players with sufficient UC to try out crate openings.

4) Special crates

BGMI has introduced an all-new voice pack for fans. The Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, Tencent’s BR title, has gathered immense popularity in the Indian sub-continent.

Many esports athletes and YouTube content creators of the game have thus emerged from the region, creating a huge fanbase for themselves as well. BGMI is currently offering the voice packs of some of these most-celebrated players.

You can spend UC to buy these crates. If you are lucky enough, you can get your favorite players' voice packs, along with some amazing character costumes, lucrative gun skins, and more.

There are some other special crates, like Gladiator and Galaxy, that offer players unique costumes, gun skins, and more. However, players should note that these special crates are only available for a limited time.

5) Lucky Spin

Lucky spins are another way to spend the UC in BGMI wisely, especially after the new update. It gives the players chances to get some of the rarest in-game items. Lucky Spin can help you get anything from prestigious X-suits to upgradable gun skins. Players can even get companions from these spins as well.

However, Lucky Spins containing such unique in-game items are only available for a limited time. Besides, these also cost a lot of UCs, sporting rare chances of getting such special rewards. Therefore, you should decide if you want to splurge all your hard-earned UCs in Lucky Spins or not.

Poll : 0 votes