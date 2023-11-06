PUBG Mobile 2.9 update features: Frozen Kingdom, WOW changes, and more

For the last two months, zombies have treaded on PUBG Mobile's classic maps. Meanwhile, Krafton has already given a green signal to the release of the 2.9 update, which will wrap up the Zombies Edge mode from the 2.8 update. The introduction of the new update will change the dynamics of the battle royale title, and has naturally created a huge buzz amongst players.

The new 2.9 update will start rolling out on November 9 and will see the Frozen Kingdom theme arriving in the classic mode. Various other additions have also been announced by the developers to enhance the gaming experience globally.

PUBG Mobile 2.9 update's latest features will celebrate the Frost Festival in the game

Themed Erangel: Frozen Kingdom

In the Frost Festival, a series of snowy content includes a new snowy village-themed area. Interactions with snowpals and snow-themed items will make the game more interesting. The frosty world undergoes some magical changes during Miraculous December.

Snowy Village

Snowy Village covers a huge area of 280x150 meters and holds plenty of supplies. The village is located near Stalber in in Erangel, Iceborg in Livik, and Goroka in Vikendi.

Apart from the buildings on the ground, the Lucky Ice Tower is also worth exploring. The two-story layout will provide a completely new battle experience. Players can sound the bell in the tower to summon exclusive loot.

Additionally, Snowy Village also has a snow rail which can be used to gather supplies quickly and flexibly navigate between different areas of the village and also to relocate to advantageous positions during battles for quick counterattack.

Frost themed weapons and vehicles

A special two-seat vehicle, the reindeer, has been added for quick transportation all over the map. It will also help in disengaging from fights (restricting their ability to use firearms).

The new Snowball Blaster has multiple functionalities. When used on a building, it provides a cover; when used on enemies, it transforms them into Lively Snowpals. Meanwhile, when used on a water surface, it freezes the area helping players to walk on it.

PUBG Mobile players can also find Snow Toddlers that they can bring to the big snowman and get supplies.

WOW changes

In the World of Wonder updates, new transformation skill gameplays have been introduced.

Catch Me Hide and Seek: Players can try out the Catch Me Hide and Seek gameplay to experience the transformation skills to the fullest. Gamers can also use this skill to create more interesting creations.

Snowy Village map: Similar to the themed mode, a Snowy Village map template has been added to WOW for players to celebrate the Frost Festival with other PUBG Mobile creators.

Additionally, the developers also made some updates and improvements to gameplay devices, game parameter settings, and editor settings for players to be more creative while planning their own WOW creations.

Besides these features, other updates, like a Full-Auto Mod attachment for DMRs, have been added. An enlarged emote section, custom SFX adjustment settings, garage mechanic, and a new victory celebration have been added as well. A new season, Cycle 5 Season 15 will also be introduced in PUBG Mobile.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and hence gamers should avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the update will appear in December.