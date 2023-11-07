PUBG Mobile 2.9 update direct APK download link for Android

Following the huge success of the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update, Krafton has quickly greenlit the release of update 2.9. The latest update sealed the departure of zombies and the introduction of the Frozen Kingdom. The new theme will celebrate the Frozen Festival throughout the next two months.

The introduction of the update has already generated a great deal of buzz among gamers who eagerly awaited its arrival since the beginning of the beta testing last month.

PUBG Mobile 2.9 update APK download link and installation process

Players using Android devices can download the PUBG Mobile 2.9 update through the APK file available on the official website. The latest November update file can be downloaded from the link given below:

PUBG Mobile 2.9 APK download link.

Snippet showing the official announcement highlighting 2.9 update's schedule and size (Image via official Discord server)

According to the official announcement on the game's Discord server, the update has already started rolling out. The APK file will be available in the link above (across all regions) by November 9, 2023, at 4 am (UTC +0).

Note that the link currently offers the previous 2.8 update APK file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the 2.9 update after the latest APK file is available on the link mentioned above:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile 2.9 APK from the link mentioned above. This file has a total size of 724.4 MB.

Download the PUBG Mobile 2.9 APK from the link mentioned above. This file has a total size of 724.4 MB. Step 2: Once the download is complete, turn on the 'Install from Unknown Source option' when prompted.

Once the download is complete, turn on the 'Install from Unknown Source option' when prompted. Step 3: Download the additional resource packages required to experience the updated version of the game. The two resource packages Low-Spec (about 600 MB) and HD resource pack (about 900 MB).

To guarantee a hassle-free installation, you must have adequate storage space on your Android device. Furthermore, if a parsing error occurs during installation, download the APK file again and repeat the instructions.

After installation, you can enjoy the new Frozen Kingdom-themed game mode.

PUBG Mobile 2.9 update features

The latest 2.9 update celebrates the Frozen Festival with the winter theme taking over the classic mode and World of Wonder maps. Some major features include:

Frozen Kingdom-themed mode on Erangel, Vikendi, and Livik, which brings along new additions like Snowy Village, Frost-themed vehicles and weapons, and more.

World of Wonder gameplay updates, including the introduction of a new Snowy Village map and a Catch Me Hide and Seek mode.

Classic mode improvements

Cycle 5 Season 15

Security improvements

Popularity Battle

All Talent Championship

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian mobile gamers should avoid downloading and playing the title. Instead, they can play the Indian variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the update will be introduced in December.