How to download PUBG Mobile 2.9 update on Android and iOS devices

The 2.8 September update was well-received by the PUBG Mobile community. However, since many gamers across the globe were eagerly waiting for new content, Krafton has decided to conclude the 2.8 version and release the new 2.9 version. The latest update brings along plenty of new features, events, and an exciting themed mode called Frozen Kingdom, which celebrates the Frost Festival in the game.

PUBG Mobile 2.9 update is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Last night, the developers took to the game's official Discord server and announced the 2.9 update schedule.

Snippet from PUBG Mobile's official Discord server highlighting the 2.9 update schedule with timings in IST (Image via Discord)

According to the announcement, the 2.9 update has slowly started rolling out and will be available to all gamers across all regions at the time mentioned below:

AOS (Google Play): November 9, 2 am UTC

iOS (App Store): November 9, 2 am UTC

APK: November 9, 2 am UTC

The timing of the update will differ based on your region.

Players around the world can directly install the 2.9 update from the digital storefronts storefronts available on their Android or iOS devices— the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Android users looking to download the 2.9 patch's APK also have the option to use the APK download option on PUBG Mobile's official website.

Steps PUBG Mobile players need to follow to download 2.9 update on Android and iOS devices

Downloading the latest 2.9 update from the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store is easy. Follow the guide mentioned below to install the new patch on your Android or iOS devices:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your device. Otherwise, visit the title's official website and select the Play Store or App Store icons to reach the stores.

Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your device. Otherwise, visit the title's official website and select the Play Store or App Store icons to reach the stores. Step 2: Use the search box and type PUBG Mobile. Otherwise, visit the Games section and select the relevant search result (usually the one on the top).

Use the search box and type PUBG Mobile. Otherwise, visit the Games section and select the relevant search result (usually the one on the top). Step 3: Tap on the "Install" or "Update" button (based on the game's availability on your device). This will initiate the download for the latest 2.9 update on your Android or iOS device.

Tap on the "Install" or "Update" button (based on the game's availability on your device). This will initiate the download for the latest 2.9 update on your Android or iOS device. Step 4: When prompted for permissions, provide microphone and storage access.

When prompted for permissions, provide microphone and storage access. Step 5: After installation, sign in using your preferred social media login method.

After installation, sign in using your preferred social media login method. Step 6: Download the additional files available in the "Download" section and start playing the game.

If you're using an emulator on your PC, you can follow the same process to download the latest November update on your computer. However, you must install a reliable Android emulator first.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India due to government-imposed restrictions. Hence, Indian mobile players are advised not to download the game. Instead, they can enjoy playing the Indian variant of the game—Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).