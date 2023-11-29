BGMI 2.9 update Podcast: Popular streamers discuss the new features

A few hours ago, Krafton took to the official Instagram handle of BGMI to announce the upcoming 2.9 update via a podcast video. It showcased popular Youtubers like Gulrez "Joker" Khan (as the host) and Raj "Snax" Varma, Payal "Payal" Dhare, Kaashvi "Kaash" Hiranandani, and Yash "Viper" Soni (as the guests). The streamers played multiple games and grabbed the opportunity to discuss the new features set to be added in the upcoming update.

The podcast video's arrival has created a great buzz amongst Battlegrounds Mobile India players across the country, who were eagerly waiting for an official confirmation regarding the 2.9 update.

The Frozen Kingdom mode will be the main attraction of the BGMI 2.9 update

In the 2.9 update podcast, the streamers talked about how the new Frozen Kingdom mode will change the dynamics of BGMI.

The themed mode will feature multiple Ice towns across the maps and a new Snowy Village on Stalber (in Erangel), on Iceborg (in Livik), and on Goroka (in Vikendi). These regions will contain the best loot on the maps and are expected to become hot-drops once the 2.9 update goes live.

Players will also be able to get Christmas stockings and several other gifts from the Christmas trees spawning on the themed mode maps. In addition, they can also summon a special air-drop and break treasure chests to get supplies in abundance.

Meanwhile, the red zones will be converted to Ice zones where ice will be dropped instead of bombs. The fallen ice will act as cover in the zones for some time. However, players who are struck by the fallen ice will be temporarily converted into a Snowman.

BGMI players will also get to use a new weapon - Ice Gun (Snowball Blaster), which can create a snow layer on waterbodies, a cover on land, and can turn enemies into Snowman for 10 seconds. Gamers can also use the snowboard and a new two-seater wooden Reindeer for faster transportation on the maps.

The popular YouTubers also talked about a new collaboration with automobile giant Pagani. Many new events, such as X-suit Carnival, Play Pure Discovery event, and Hola Buddy, will also be added to BGMI during the runtime of the 2.9 version.

For those unversed, the Frozen Kingdom mode and the other features mentioned above are already available in the global counterpart (PUBG Mobile 2.9 update) and have witnessed massive success. Players across the globe have churned out the best from the latest additions.

Krafton India will be hoping that many veterans who once played the Winter-themed mode (before the ban on PUBG Mobile in India) will be staging their return once the Frozen Kingdom mode is added to the BGMI 2.9 update.