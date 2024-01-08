PUBG Mobile 3.0 update: Expected release date and confirmed features

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update will be the first major release of 2024. The new patch will replace the 2.9 update, and will look forward to building on its success. It is set to bring along plenty of new features, including the Shadow Force-themed mode. The update will be available soon on Android and iOS devices and can be played using emulators.

Millions of gamers worldwide await the developer to provide a green signal to the release of the 3.0 update, which might change the game's dynamics.

Note: Indian players must abstain from downloading PUBG Mobile since it is banned by the Indian government. They can instead play the Indian version of the game - BGMI.

When will the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update release in the global market?

The ongoing 2.9 update (featuring the Frozen Kingdom mode) has immense popularity, but it will twilight soon. Players around the globe can expect the upcoming PUBG Mobile 3.0 update to be released worldwide on either January 9 or January 10, with the latter being the most likely date.

Since the Vietnam version will be released on January 8 and the patch notes of the 3.0 update (global version) will be announced through an Instagram post, the above dates have been calculated accordingly. Moreover, the time taken to release the previous updates was also considered.

Meanwhile, delays were seen during the release of recent updates for the game across various regions and devices. As such, it is likely that Krafton will also roll out the upcoming PUBG Mobile 3.0 update over the next several days.

Players should ensure they have a stable internet connection and enough storage to download the new update once it becomes available for their device. They must also inform their in-game friends to update their game because PUBG Mobile does not allow players with different versions to team up together.

Players can download the update from the official APK or visit the Google Play Store or App Store.

List of features set to be added in PUBG Mobile 3.0 update

Krafton has recently announced some key features for the 3.0 variant.

Here are some of the new features that will be included in the 3.0 version of the game:

Shadow Force theme mode - New weapon Shadow Blade (also known as Katana), along with its own abilities and cooldown system, Skythether Hook system, Proxy Scout system, respawn island, and battle and shadow outposts.

- New weapon Shadow Blade (also known as Katana), along with its own abilities and cooldown system, Skythether Hook system, Proxy Scout system, respawn island, and battle and shadow outposts. Metro Royale updates - New map, new enemies, new weapons.

- New map, new enemies, new weapons. Classic Mode updates - New bolt Action Sniper attribute - Bullet Penetration, Healing while driving, and Control Improvements.

Furthermore, the update will see the release of a new season and RP (ongoing Cycle 6 Season 16 and the A5 Royale Pass).

