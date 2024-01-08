PUBG Mobile 3.0 update: Release date and time for all regions confirmed

Following the massive success of the 2.9 Winter update, Krafton has released the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update. Its release finally satiated millions of mobile gamers and Battle Royale enthusiasts eagerly waiting for a new version. The latest patch will conclude the Frozen Kingdom mode and introduce a new Shadow Force-themed mode.

The popularity enjoyed by the 3.0 beta version prompted Krafton to greenlight the complete update.

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update will be available on iOS and Android devices across the globe

The PUBG Mobile 3.0 update will be the first major version to appear in 2024 and aims to revolutionize the BR gaming experience globally. The developers recently took to PUBG Mobile's official Discord server to announce the 3.0 update's release date and time.

The new update will hit devices globally on January 9 at 10:00 (UTC+0). However, different devices, platforms, and regions will have variations in the release timings. Here's a look at the January update's release dates and timings (in UTC+0) across various platforms and regions:

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update schedule on Google Play Store (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Google Play

Vietnam - 30%: January 8, 2024 at 07:00, 70%: January 8, 2024 at 09:00, and 100%: January 8, 2024 at 11:00

- 30%: January 8, 2024 at 07:00, 70%: January 8, 2024 at 09:00, and 100%: January 8, 2024 at 11:00 Korea, Japan - 100%: January 9, 2024 at 02:00

- 100%: January 9, 2024 at 02:00 Taiwan - 100%: January 9, 2024 at 03:00

- 100%: January 9, 2024 at 03:00 Globally - 30%: January 9, 2024 at 01:30, 50%: January 9, 2024 at 04:00, and 100%: January 9, 2024 at 10:00

Snippet showing PUBG Mobile 3.0 update schedule on App Store and other digital storefronts (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

App Store

Vietnam - 100%: January 8, 2024 at 11:00

- 100%: January 8, 2024 at 11:00 Korea, Japan - 100%: January 9, 2024 at 02:00

- 100%: January 9, 2024 at 02:00 Taiwan - 100%: January 9, 2024 at 03:00

- 100%: January 9, 2024 at 03:00 Globally - 100%: January 9, 2024 at 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea, Japan - 100%: January 9, 2024 at 02:00

- 100%: January 9, 2024 at 02:00 Globally - 100%: January 9, 2024 at 04:00

Amazon Appstore

100%: January 9, 2024 at 04:00

Huawei AppGallery

100%: January 9, 2024 at 04:00

Official Website & Third-Party Stores

100%: January 9, 2024 at 10:00

Users can download the updated version from the App Store or Play Store. That said, the PUBG 3.0 update APK is also available on the official website. However, it will require a stable data connection and adequate free storage.

For those looking to enjoy the stunning features of the 3.0 update with friends, they must all have the latest version installed.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India, so Indian mobile gamers should avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play the Indian version of the title, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.0 version will appear later this month.