PUBG Mobile 3.0 update features: Shadow Force Mode, new map, and more

After surprising many with the volume of content in the previous update, the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update has plenty of exciting content in store for players. This includes a new themed Shadow Force Mode, which will aim to provide a unique experience unavailable in standard matches. A new map will also be added, providing players with a different location to explore.

Developer Krafton has uploaded important information on the game's official Discord prior to the impending update. Once the update goes live, players will be able to try out all these features on their respective platforms. On that note, let's look at what the community can expect from the upcoming patch.

What is the Shadow Force Mode in the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update?

A new Themed mode will be available, featuring a unique respawn mechanic, along with special weapons. This mechanic will be available in the Erangel mode during the first eight minutes of a match. It will allow fallen players one more chance to revive themselves and rectify their earlier shortcomings.

A new item called the Shadow Blade will be key for players to win matches in this mode. This weapon appears to be extremely powerful if used properly and it offers a unique passive that blocks frontal bullet shots for a certain period.

Along with the Shadow Blade, the Skytether Hook and Proxy Scout will allow players more ways to dominate their opponents in terms of mobility and reconnaissance.

Which new map is coming in the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update?

The new update will introduce an all-new Metro Royale map, Arctic Base. This 2x2 square kilometer stretch will offer a combination of vertical challenges due to the varied terrain and its different elements.

Apart from snowy weather, the new map will have partial area destruction, timed black password-blocked doors, and vertical zip lines.

There will be three new PvE enemies roaming this new map - Actic Commander, Robo Ravager, and Plated Tank. Additionally, a new TR-2A Air Gun will be available, shooting steel balls. It must be pressurized manually by players.

While these two features appear to be the highlight of the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update, there are many new competitions, loot boxes, and rewards for players to explore.