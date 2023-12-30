PUBG Mobile 3.0 update expected release date

PUBG Mobile shocked the community by announcing the much-anticipated 3.0 update at the PMGC grand finals. Adding to the buzz, the developer cryptically teased some of the patch's features in a social media post in early December 2023. Subsequently, the beta version of the 3.0 update was released, which let gamers witness what Tencent Games has in store.

It's no secret that the forthcoming update will feature a new themed mode, map, mechanics in Metro Royale, World of Wonder updates, and many more improvements to produce an enhanced battle royale experience.

With so many exciting features in store, gamers expect the developers to reveal the update's release date soon, and this article will explore the same.

When will PUBG Mobile release the 3.0 update?

Expand Tweet

Following past trends, PUBG Mobile will receive the 3.0 update two months after update 2.9. This is the pattern that the developer, Tencent Games, has been following for a while. Consequently, we expect the new patch to arrive around mid-to-late January, as the last 2.9 update was released on November 9, 2023.

Note that the studio usually refrains from releasing any exact date for such an update and announces it a few days before the official patch release. Given there's no official announcement of an exact release date for the 3.0 update, we cannot certainly say when the update can arrive.

What are the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update features?

The 3.0 update features (Image via Tencent Games)

The patch will introduce a plethora of new in-game content. Given below are some of the content that was unveiled in the 3.0 update's beta test:

Enhanced avatar movements: The update will cause enhanced running, climbing, falling, and aiming down-sight movements. This will produce smoother body movements, resulting in a realistic gaming experience.

The update will cause enhanced running, climbing, falling, and aiming down-sight movements. This will produce smoother body movements, resulting in a realistic gaming experience. Bolt Action Sniper Rifle improvements: Shots will penetrate vests and bodies, hitting multiple enemies in the bullet's trajectory. However, the bullet's second target will receive lesser damage. Moreover, the shots from the Bolt Action SRs will decrease the vests and helmets' durability.

Shots will penetrate vests and bodies, hitting multiple enemies in the bullet's trajectory. However, the bullet's second target will receive lesser damage. Moreover, the shots from the Bolt Action SRs will decrease the vests and helmets' durability. Vehicle Improvements: Except for Medkits and First Aid kits, drivers can use other healers without hindrance.

Except for Medkits and First Aid kits, drivers can use other healers without hindrance. New Map: A new map featuring a snowy terrain will be introduced in the update. It'll be a ring-shaped map with a military base-cum-fortress at its center.

A new map featuring a snowy terrain will be introduced in the update. It'll be a ring-shaped map with a military base-cum-fortress at its center. New Mechanics: Fresh mechanics, such as Tactical Alarm items, snowy weather, advanced supply secret rooms, and vertical ziplines, will be introduced.

Fresh mechanics, such as Tactical Alarm items, snowy weather, advanced supply secret rooms, and vertical ziplines, will be introduced. New high-pressure Air Rifle: This new weapon fires steel balls using compressed air. It inflicts higher damage as its chamber pressure rises and has a very low bursting sound.

These were some of the many fresh features we will likely see in the forthcoming 3.0 update in PUBG Mobile.

Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated about fresh gilt sets arriving in PUBG Mobile.